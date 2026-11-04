Didsbury Mobile Mammography Trailer Offers Free Screenings in November

Primary Care Alberta's mobile mammography trailer offers free breast screening in Didsbury, Alberta, for eligible adults aged 45 to 74 by appointment.

Primary Care Alberta's mobile mammography trailer is scheduled to visit Didsbury this month, stopping at Didsbury District Health Services at 1210 20 Ave. in the central Alberta town. The trailer will be on site from November 25 to 28 and again on November 30. Eligible individuals aged 45 to 74 can attend and receive a free mammogram, but Primary Care Alberta says an appointment is required.

How the Mobile Mammography Trailer Screening Works

Primary Care Alberta describes a mammogram as an x-ray of the breast, and the organization's release explains that screening mammograms are used to look for signs of breast cancer before symptoms appear. The mobile trailer brings this service directly to the community, so residents do not have to travel to a larger facility for the procedure.

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Anyone interested must schedule a time slot in advance. Residents can call 1-800-667-0604 to book an appointment, and the same number can be used to request more information about the program. Callers who want to confirm whether they meet the eligibility requirements can also find details on the Primary Care Alberta website.

The organization also publishes a schedule of mobile mammography trailer visits online, which lists the communities the trailer will serve. Readers planning around the Didsbury dates can check that schedule for updates before booking.

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Why Primary Care Alberta Encourages Early Screening

Primary Care Alberta states that screening mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when treatment may work better. The release adds that getting screened for breast cancer saves lives, making regular screening the central message of the Didsbury visit.

The organization also notes that mobile clinics are not the only option. In its statement, Primary Care Alberta said screening can also be performed at specific radiology clinics and some hospitals, so residents who cannot attend the trailer dates have other places to go.

Primary Care Alberta recommends that people speak with a health-care provider about their personal breast cancer risk before deciding on screening. According to the organization, this conversation helps determine whether screening is appropriate for each individual. Full information about where to get screened is available on the organization's website.

What Eligible Residents Should Do Next

Eligible residents aged 45 to 74 who want the free mammogram should call 1-800-667-0604 and book a time before the trailer arrives at Didsbury District Health Services. Because an appointment is required, walk-in visits are not part of the program as described in the release.

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Residents who fall outside the 45 to 74 age range, or who have questions about their personal risk, should contact a health-care provider directly. The trailer's visit dates are November 25 to 28 and November 30, and the schedule and eligibility details remain available through the Primary Care Alberta website.