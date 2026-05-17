Diaz vs Perry: Diaz injured finger, agrees to stop fight, Perry leaves Diaz bloodied

Diaz returned to action against Perry at MVP's first MMA card on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Perry put his bare-knuckle skills on display, battering Diaz from the very onset. Diaz injured his finger early in the fight, which diverted his attention. Diaz also agrees with his corner's decision to stop the fight. Perry left Diaz bloodied by the end of the second round, forcing the fight to be waved off by cageside doctors. Diaz subsequently revealed that he injured his finger early in the fight, which diverted his attention. Diaz also agrees with his corner's decision to stop the fight. The Stockton native admits that he could barely see with blood covering his eyes.

Diaz returned to action against Perry at MVP's first MMA card on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Perry put his bare-knuckle skills on display, battering Diaz from the very onset.

While Diaz managed to take Perry down, he was barely able to land any damage. Perry left Diaz bloodied by the end of the second round, forcing the fight to be waved off by cageside doctors. Diaz subsequently revealed that he injured his finger early in the fight, which diverted his attention. Diaz also agrees with his corner's decision to stop the fight.

The Stockton native admits that he could barely see with blood covering his eyes.

'I think I broke my finger in the first two seconds,' Diaz said. 'I was spending too much time focusing on that... I had blood in my eyes, I couldn't see s—t. I wasn't gonna do nothing...

But next time he ain't gonna be able to do nothing.

' before his return to MMA against Perry. Meanwhile, Perry (15-8) bid farewell to an underwhelming UFC career in 2021.

However, 'Platinum' since made waves in BKFC, becoming arguably the biggest star of the sport. Ronda Rousey confirms retirement plans after win over Gina CaranoCody Brundage explains switch on mindset for birthday UFC victoryCody Brundage explains switch on mindset for birthday UFC victoryRob Wilkinson to face former heavyweight champ at PFL San DiegoPFL returns to Saudi Arabia on June 19 with Hattan Alsaif, Malik Basahe





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Diaz Perry MMA Bare-Knuckle Skills Fight Injury Finger Bloodied Cageside Doctors Platinum BKFC Biggest Star UFC Career Retirement Plans Win Over Gina Carano Switch On Mindset Birthday UFC Victory Rob Wilkinson PFL San Diego PFL Returns To Saudi Arabia

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