Diana Parker: A Life in Art and Everyday Inspiration

Artist, mother, teacher, and traveler, Diana Parker's life was a testament to finding beauty and inspiration in the ordinary. Born in Tanzania and raised in England and Canada, Diana's artistic journey spanned continents and careers. Her work, numbering over 500 drawings and paintings, celebrated the everyday and extraordinary moments of her life and those around her. Despite the challenges of balancing motherhood and work, Diana's art flourished, with her later works, particularly her large-scale pencil drawings of reflections on metal, being among her most acclaimed. Her dedication to her craft was unwavering, collecting objects for visual reference and painting en plein air during annual sailing trips along the coast of British Columbia. Diana's quiet demeanor did not lend itself to self-promotion, but she taught art classes and left behind a wealth of work that continues to inspire and captivate those who knew her and those who discover her art for the first time.

Diana Parker , an artist who embraced life's complexities and found inspiration in the ordinary, passed away on Dec. 23, 2025, in Vancouver at the age of 80.

Born in Moshi, Tanzania, Diana's life was a tapestry of experiences that spanned continents and careers. She was an artist, mother, teacher, and traveler, leaving behind a legacy of over 500 drawings and paintings that celebrated the everyday and extraordinary moments of her life and those around her. Diana's artistic journey began in her formative years, demonstrating a talent for both loose, colorful expressionism and precise pencil drawings.

She pursued her passion while also building a career as a secretary, meeting her husband Adrian Gatrill in London. The couple immigrated to Canada in 1967, where Diana continued to balance her artistic pursuits with motherhood and work. Despite the challenges, Diana's art flourished, with her later works, particularly her large-scale pencil drawings of reflections on metal, being among her most acclaimed.

Her dedication to her craft was unwavering, collecting objects for visual reference and painting en plein air during annual sailing trips along the coast of British Columbia. Diana's quiet demeanor did not lend itself to self-promotion, but she taught art classes and left behind a wealth of work that continues to inspire and captivate those who knew her and those who discover her art for the first time





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Diana Parker Artist Mother Teacher Traveller Art Everyday Inspiration Canada British Columbia Pencil Drawings Reflections On Metal

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