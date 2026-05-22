Diamondbacks extend winning streak to five games with 2-1 victory over Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to five games with a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night. Corbin Carroll's run-scoring single in the ninth inning proved to be the difference-maker.

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno , right, tags out Colorado Rockies ' Ezequiel Tovar at home plate during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Phoenix.

Corbin Carroll lined a run-scoring single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to five games with a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night. Arizona's Eduardo Rodriguez pitched seven scoreless innings after suffering his first loss of the season against the Rockies last weekend. Colorado took advantage after he left, tying it at 1 in the eighth when Juan Morrillo hit Tyler Freeman with the bases loaded.

Carroll lined a single to right on a 2-2 count and Gabriel Moreno beat the throw to the plate for Arizona's second walk-off win in three games. Ketel Marte hit a winning two-run homer in the Diamondbacks' 5-3 victory over San Francisco on Tuesday. Carroll also drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning for Arizona's first five-game winning streak since June 9-14, 2025.

Rodriguez didn't allow a hit until Ezequiel Tovar's bloop double just inside the line in right. Jake McCarthy followed with a one-out infield single, but Rodriguez made a nifty play to throw out Tovar at the plate on Braxton Fulford's safety squeeze. The left-hander got Troy Johnston to fly out to end the inning with two on and induced an inning-ending double play in the sixth after the Rockies hit two weak singles.

Zach Agnos got his first career start when the Rockies opted for a bullpen game to give right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano an extra day's rest. Up next Rockies RHP Tomoyuki Sugano was set to face RHP Michael Soroka in the second game of the series Friday night





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Arizona Diamondbacks Colorado Rockies Corbin Carroll Eduardo Rodriguez Gabriel Moreno

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