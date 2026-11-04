Diamond Valley Residents Rally to Save Dr. Lander Memorial Pool from Closure

Diamond Valley residents parade to save the Dr. Lander Memorial Pool as the Town of Okotoks ends its management agreement. The campaign argues the facility is vital for community fitness and youth safety.

Residents of Diamond Valley are mounting a high-profile defense of the Dr. Lander Memorial Pool, fearing its imminent closure. A dedicated group known as the Save Our Outdoor Pool campaign is organizing a vibrant parade to demonstrate community support before critical town council discussions begin.

The demonstration is scheduled for Wednesday, starting at 4 p.m. outside the Diamond Valley Town Office. Participants plan to wear swimsuits and goggles while carrying pool noodles to visually represent the recreational value of the facility. The march will conclude at the town council meeting at 6 p.m., where officials will deliberate on the future of the swimming venue.

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Core Details of the Pool Dispute

The Dr. Lander Memorial Pool was constructed in 1962 and has served the community for decades. The Chief Administrative Officer of the Town of Okotoks, which currently manages the site, asserts that the facility has reached the end of its natural lifespan. Despite this assessment, local advocates argue that the structure can continue to operate safely until a modern replacement is built within Diamond Valley.

The Town of Okotoks has managed the staffing and programming for the pool over the past few years but has decided not to renew this agreement for the upcoming swim season. Consequently, the Town of Diamond Valley has been directly covering the operations and maintenance costs. Council members are set to discuss the feasibility of taking direct control of staff and programs during their budget deliberations on Wednesday night.

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Stakeholder Positions and Community Arguments

Bridget Lacey, spokesperson for the Save Our Outdoor Pool campaign, has spearheaded the resistance against the potential shutdown. She emphasizes that the pool serves as a safe, accessible, and essential resource that meets diverse community needs. Lacey reports that the campaign has successfully collected 331 signatures from residents who want to keep the facility operating.

Supporters highlight that the pool is a hub for fitness classes and social gatherings for seniors, children, and adults. The location is particularly valued because it is accessible by bicycle for younger users. Additionally, the pool provides a critical gap in services for families seeking swimming lessons, which are frequently fully booked in neighboring communities. Lacey warns that losing this resource would make swimming lessons harder to access, which she describes as a safety concern.

To counter the argument that the building is too old to maintain, Lacey points to international examples of longevity. She cites the Inglewood pool in Calgary, which is nearly 100 years old and continues to function through ongoing revitalization efforts. Advocates believe a similar approach is possible for the Dr. Lander Memorial Pool if there is political will to sustain it.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The immediate impact of this dispute centers on budget allocations and service continuity for Diamond Valley families. The town council must decide whether to absorb the responsibilities currently held by Okotoks. This decision will determine if residents can access swimming lessons and fitness programs in the coming season without traveling to adjacent areas.

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Wednesday night's town council meeting represents the first formal step in resolving the ownership and operational structure of the pool. The outcome of these budget deliberations will likely dictate the timeline for any potential new construction or long-term maintenance agreements. Residents remain hopeful that their visual display will influence the final decision to preserve the historic facility.