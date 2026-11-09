Diab defends immigration plan as 200000 temporary residents offered permanent status by 2027

Immigration Minister Lena Diab says the new immigration levels plan brings predictability and will clear humanitarian backlogs, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calls the plan bonkers and harmful to housing and jobs.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab says the government's new immigration levels plan is designed to make the system more predictable while doing the right thing by clearing a severely backlogged humanitarian permanent residency stream.

The plan, published Thursday, sets annual targets of 380,000 permanent residents and 370,000 new temporary residents through 2029. It also promises to make upwards of 200,000 longtime temporary residents permanent by the end of 2027. Speaking at a press conference in Stellarton, N.S. , Monday, Diab said the new levels plan is about predictability and fairness.

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Diab Consults Stakeholders Before Public Release

It was her first public statement on the plan since it was tabled last week. She said she wanted to speak with important stakeholders, including provincial immigration ministers and permanent residency applicants from Ukraine and Hong Kong, before discussing the levels publicly. Combined with a similar one-time plan in last year's immigration plan, the government aims to add more than 600,000 permanent residents next year.

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Many of those people are already in Canada and have lived here for years, officials said. Diab said half of the 200,000 target will be made up of workers already in Canada, selected in collaboration with the provinces and territories. Diab said it is the measure that builds the economy, involving up to 100,000 people mostly already working in Canada.

She described it as a partnership with provinces and territories, which are jointly responsible for the file, and said they will decide directly on the up to 100,000 whether they want to use it or not. The second half of the 200,000 target focuses on clearing the government's backlog of humanitarian and compassionate permanent residency applications. Applicants to the humanitarian and compassionate stream face wait times of more than a decade, both for specialty programs and family reunification.

Plan Addresses Hong Kong and Ukraine Backlogs

Those in the backlog include about 50,000 former Hong Kong residents who came to Canada fearing Chinese political persecution and Ukrainians escaping Russia's invasion. Diab said these are mostly people already in Canada who have housing, services and pay taxes. She said the government will bring them in as permanent residents in 2027, along with spouses and children, because families should not be separated.

She called it the right thing to do for Canada economically, and the right thing to do. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the plan in a video released Sunday, calling it bonkers. He claimed it will bring in about 200,000 more permanent residents annually than the government did when Justin Trudeau was prime minister. Poilievre said it is insane and that population growth already outstripped housing, health care and jobs for a decade.

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He accused the government of pursuing an immigration plan to boost the population to 100 million by 2100 to make corporate power brokers richer. He said they can lower wages with an endless supply of poor foreign workers who accept less and charge more rent when housing is overwhelmed, destroying the working class who pay more to get less.

Opposition Criticizes Population Growth Targets

Diab repeated the government's assertion that immigration is back under control, with numbers of new international students and workers dropping significantly since their peaks in 2024. Immigration has become a fraught political topic in recent years, and polls suggest about half the population thinks too many immigrants have come to Canada. The government's own study found that view tends to soften when people learn more about the plan beyond headline numbers.

The government's stated policy goals are to keep new permanent resident admissions below one per cent of the total population annually and to reduce the temporary resident population to less than five per cent of the total population by the end of 2027. Statistics Canada estimates show that as of July 1, 6.7 per cent of Canada's population was made up of non-permanent residents, down from the October 2024 peak of 7.4 per cent.

The Immigration Department's annual report, tabled Thursday, says about 3.3 million people held temporary visas to enter or remain in Canada throughout 2025.