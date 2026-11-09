DHS Secretary Mullin Considers DACA Permanent Status Amid Amnesty Debate

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin opens door to bipartisan legislation granting permanent legal status to DACA recipients. The Department of Homeland Security moves on immigration reform despite strict anti-amnesty stance.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced on November 9, 2026, that he is open to considering bipartisan immigration legislation that would grant permanent legal status to DACA recipients. This shift in position comes shortly after the Republican Party suffered a historic defeat in the midterm elections. Secretary Mullin stated that while he opposes amnesty, the path to legal status for these individuals would be a matter for Congress to resolve.

Mullin Clarifies DACA Legal Status Pathway

Mullin emphasized that creating a pathway for legal permanent citizenship or similar status for DACA recipients is a legislative function. He told reporters that if the goal is comprehensive immigration reform, then determining how these individuals can become legal permanent citizens falls squarely within the jurisdiction of Congress. He drew a hard red line by insisting that amnesty itself is never going to happen, distinguishing it from structured legal processing.

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The Department of Homeland Security head indicated that the administration is willing to engage in bipartisan negotiations. He noted that the process would involve figuring out specific mechanisms to integrate DACA recipients into the legal framework. This approach suggests a willingness to work within the legislative branch rather than attempting unilateral executive action on this specific subset of immigration policy.

Trump Administration and Democratic Engagement

President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to meet with Democrats to discuss these immigration issues. The President stated that the administration should start working with the Democratic Party and then schedule meetings to finalize agreements. This directive aligns with Mullin's comments and signals a potential thaw in partisan relations regarding immigration reform.

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Trump acknowledged the complexity of the situation when discussing individuals who hold good jobs in the hospitality and service sectors. He noted that while some groups on the far right advocate for removing everyone, he recognizes the value of workers who have contributed to the economy. The President indicated that the focus should be on removing dangerous individuals, drug dealers, and killers, rather than deporting hardworking residents.

The White House seems to be calibrating its messaging to balance hardline enforcement with pragmatic solutions for long-term residents. This dual approach aims to address concerns from the political right while offering stability to those currently protected under DACA. The administration appears to be testing the waters for a broader deal that includes both border security measures and legal status provisions.

Political Reactions and Election Fallout

Political commentators have reacted strongly to the news, with some criticizing the potential for a bipartisan deal. Critics argue that any form of amnesty for individuals who entered the country without authorization is a betrayal of the voters. One commentator noted that the midterm election results were a clear mandate against war and mass deportations, yet the administration seems to be moving in a different direction.

Opinion pieces suggest that granting legal status could alienate the Republican base. Some voters have stated they would not support candidates who push for amnesty, viewing it as a disregard for immigration laws. The fear is that such a deal could lead to electoral losses in future elections, particularly in swing states like Texas, which some analysts predict could become permanently blue if amnesty policies are enacted.

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Despite the criticism, proponents argue that the current situation is unsustainable. With millions of individuals living in legal limbo, a structured solution may be necessary for national security and economic stability. The administration must navigate these competing pressures carefully to maintain support from both sides of the aisle and their respective bases.

Next Steps in Immigration Legislation

The immediate next step involves congressional action. Secretary Mullin made it clear that any changes to DACA status require legislation passed by Congress. This means that bipartisan negotiations will likely intensify in the coming weeks. Lawmakers will need to draft bills that satisfy the administration's criteria while addressing concerns from various political factions.

Observers will be watching closely to see if a compromise can be reached before the end of the year. The administration's willingness to engage with Democrats suggests that a deal is possible, but the political risks remain high. The outcome of these negotiations could have significant implications for the 2028 election cycle and the future of U.S. immigration policy.

The Department of Homeland Security will continue to enforce existing laws while awaiting legislative guidance. For now, DACA recipients remain in a state of uncertainty, hoping for a resolution that provides long-term stability. The coming months will be critical in determining whether the administration can deliver on its promise of bipartisan reform without triggering a political backlash.