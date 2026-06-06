DeXe Price Surge Fizzles Out, But Bulls Still Hold Upper Hand

DeXe's price surge was driven by a massive surge in short liquidations, but the altcoin has since retraced its gains. The October 2025 crash took DEXE to a new swing low, but the altcoin has since bounced back.

On Wednesday, the 3rd of June, DeXe rallied almost 36% in a matter of hours. Driven by a massive surge in short liquidations , the crypto AI token's price surge was accompanied by spot accumulation.

Yet, this buying was not enough to fend off a retracement of these gains. By the 4th of June, 27 hours after the initial spike, DEXE had fallen from $24.49 to $17.19. The price move was primarily driven by the liquidation of overleveraged derivatives traders on both the long and short sides. Interestingly, the altcoin has bounced nearly 15% from Thursday's low around $17.

These gains, coming after the volatility storm earlier this week, suggested that bulls might still have the upper hand. The October 2025 crash took DEXE to a new swing low, with the price reaching a low of $0.136.

However, it was revealed that thin liquidity on Binance led to severe, oversized price drops on certain altcoin pairs on the exchange. The price action in February 2026 saw a continuation of the downtrend, but a breach of the $4.19 swing high shifted the swing structure bullishly. DEXE has not looked back since then and even managed to beat the October highs at $13.63.

While the higher timeframe trend remained bullish, the past few days saw heavy volatility and a potential range formation. At the time of writing, the mid-point of this range, at $20, has been flipped to resistance. Traders can look to buy this retest but should also remember that the higher timeframe uptrend can see a deep, healthy pullback in the coming weeks.

Therefore, a drop below the range lows can be used to flip the short-term bias bearishly





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Dexe Crypto AI Token Price Surge Short Liquidations Bulls Altcoin

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