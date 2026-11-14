Devon Levi earns first NHL shutout as Oilers beat Maple Leafs 1-0

Devon Levi made 20 saves for his first NHL shutout and Connor McDavid extended his season-opening point streak to 21 games as the Edmonton Oilers downed Toronto 1-0, handing the Maple Leafs their sixth straight home loss.

Devon Levi made 20 saves for his first NHL shutout and Connor McDavid extended his season-opening point streak to 21 games as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The result handed Toronto its sixth straight home loss and completed a disastrous six-game stretch at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs suffered their sixth consecutive regulation loss. Evan Bouchard scored the only goal for Edmonton, which improved to 15-3-3 and has a 7-1-1 record over its last nine games. Bouchard opened the scoring at 15:34 of the second period.

Also read Mike Babcock Thrives with Edmonton Oilers in Return to Toronto

McDavid Achieves Historic 50 Points

He took a pass from McDavid and blasted his 12th goal of the season through a partial screen past Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz. The Oilers held the 1-0 lead until the final whistle. McDavid picked up an assist to give him 50 points this season, with 11 goals and 39 assists, adding to his league lead. He became the fifth different player in NHL history to record 50 points in 21 games or fewer.

Advertisement

He joins Mario Lemieux (17 games in 1988-89, 18 games in 1995-96, 18 games in 1992-93), Wayne Gretzky (18 games in 1983-84, 19 games in 1984-85, 20 games in 1987-88), Bernie Nicholls (21 games in 1988-89) and Mike Bossy (21 games in 1984-85). Stolarz stopped 22 shots for Toronto (8-12-2). The goaltender started consecutive games for the first time this season with Sergei Bobrovsky struggling to find traction after signing with the Maple Leafs in free agency on July 1.

Leafs Struggle With Home Defeats

Toronto dropped to 1-8-0 over its last nine contests. The result stands in stark contrast to Toronto's 7-2 victory in Edmonton on Oct. 24. Veteran defenceman Chris Tanev returned to the lineup after sitting out Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild and last Sunday's 4-0 setback to the New Jersey Devils. The 36-year-old had been held out of both games.

Oilers head coach Mike Babcock faced his former team in Toronto for the first time since being fired by the franchise in November 2019. The Oilers will visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday for their next game. The Maple Leafs will visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2026. Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press.