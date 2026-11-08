Connor Hellebuyck to sit out Devils return to Winnipeg due to analytics-driven win probability call

New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will not play in his highly anticipated return to Winnipeg after a trade, with general manager Sunny Mehta citing a reduction in expected win probability. The decision comes despite Hellebuyck wanting to face his former team.

New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will not play in his return to Winnipeg on Tuesday night. General manager Sunny Mehta announced the decision, saying analytics showed playing Hellebuyck would reduce the team's expected win probability.

Hellebuyck, a three-time Vezina Trophy winner, was set to face the Winnipeg Jets for the first time since a blockbuster trade. Mehta said the decision was organizational and debated at length. Connor Hellebuyck was adamant that he felt a duty to play on Tuesday in Winnipeg, Mehta said.

Also read Connor Hellebuyck Benched For Devils Return To Winnipeg

Connor Hellebuyck Won't Face Winnipeg Jets

However, in our estimation, playing in this game would potentially give us a reduction in our expected win probability. Even though Connor isn't playing, at his request, we will coordinate a media avail ability after Tuesday's morning skate at Canada Life Centre. The 33-year-old goaltender wanted to play, but the team went in a different direction. Tuesday night was going to be the highly anticipated return of Hellebuyck.

It was the first and only time this season that the Jets and Devils would face off in Winnipeg. The game marks the first meeting between the two franchises since they orchestrated a blockbuster deal. Forwards Nick Bjugstad, Dawson Mercer and Alexander Command, goaltender Nico Daws, a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and a seventh-rounder in 2027 headed to Winnipeg. The trade came months after Hellebuyck requested a trade from the Jets.

He was suspended by the team after he didn't report to training camp. Now, even though Hellebuyck won't be on the ice, don't expect Jets fans to take their attention away from him. The faithful in Manitoba's capital have been known to be ruthless to opposing players, let alone someone who asked to leave. It is strange to say that not playing Hellebuyck hurts the Devils' chance to win.

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Hellebuyck Posts Strong Stats For Devils

Ever since the Commerce, Mich. native moved to the Garden State, all he's done is win. In five starts, the Hart Trophy winner has been victorious, posting a 1.96 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and a shutout. Those are surprising numbers, given that he didn't attend training camp or play a game before the trade. Hellebuyck's last appearance came on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, when he stopped Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews in Toronto.

That game was part of a stretch that has seen him perform at an elite level since joining New Jersey. The Devils acquired Hellebuyck in a deal that sent multiple players and picks to Winnipeg. The trade was completed after a lengthy standoff that began when Hellebuyck requested a trade and then did not report to training camp. Despite the controversy, Hellebuyck has been stellar for New Jersey.

His five wins in five starts have made him one of the most impactful acquisitions of the season. The decision to sit him against Winnipeg is based purely on analytics. The team believes that starting another goaltender gives them a better chance to win the game. Mehta's statement made it clear that Hellebuyck disagreed with the decision.

The goaltender felt a duty to play in front of the Winnipeg fans who once cheered for him. Instead, Hellebuyck will be available to the media after the morning skate at Canada Life Centre. That availability will give him a chance to address the situation publicly. The Jets and Devils will face off Tuesday night without Hellebuyck on the ice.

But his presence will still be felt in the building, as fans and media focus on the goaltender who asked to leave and then was traded. Winnipeg fans are known for their passion and their willingness to express displeasure with former players. Hellebuyck's request for a trade and subsequent suspension likely add extra fuel to that fire. New Jersey, meanwhile, will turn to another goaltender as it tries to win a crucial game.

The team is off to a strong start, thanks in large part to Hellebuyck's play. Hellebuyck's numbers since the trade are remarkable. A 1.96 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in five starts, all wins, have given the Devils a major boost. The goaltender's performance has been even more impressive given his lack of training camp.

He joined the team after the trade and immediately found his game. Now, the Devils will have to win without him against the Jets. The decision is a calculated gamble based on win probability models. Hellebuyck will watch from the bench as his former team hosts his current team.

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Trade Details And Suspension Background Explained

It is a strange twist in a story that has been full of them. The game is set for Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. It is the first and only meeting between the two teams in Winnipeg this season. The trade that sent Hellebuyck to New Jersey included several pieces.

Winnipeg received forwards Nick Bjugstad, Dawson Mercer and Alexander Command, goaltender Nico Daws, a second-round pick in 2029 and a seventh-round pick in 2027. The deal was completed after Hellebuyck sat out training camp. He was suspended by the Jets for not reporting, and the team eventually moved him. Hellebuyck's return to Winnipeg was highly anticipated.

But the analytics-driven decision means he will not play in the game. Mehta's statement explained the reasoning. He said the organization debated the decision at length and ultimately decided that playing Hellebuyck would reduce their expected win probability. Hellebuyck himself was clear that he wanted to play.

Mehta said the goaltender felt a duty to play in Winnipeg. Instead, Hellebuyck will speak to the media after the morning skate. That availability will be his first public comments since the decision was announced. The Devils will try to win the game with a different goaltender.

Hellebuyck's five wins in five starts have set a high bar. For Winnipeg fans, the night will still be about Hellebuyck. Even without him on the ice, he remains the center of attention. The game is the first meeting between the Jets and Devils since the trade.

Analytics Decision Sparks Debate On Hellebuyck

It is also the only time this season that New Jersey will play in Winnipeg. Hellebuyck's journey from requesting a trade to being suspended to being dealt to New Jersey has been dramatic. His performance with the Devils has been equally noteworthy. Now, the latest chapter is a decision to sit him in his return.

It is a move that will be debated for some time. The Devils believe the decision gives them the best chance to win. Hellebuyck, meanwhile, will have to wait for another opportunity to face his former team. Tuesday night's game will go on without him.

But the story of Connor Hellebuyck's return to Winnipeg will continue to unfold off the ice.