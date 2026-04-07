Devils Coach Sheldon Keefe Faces Uncertainty as Ownership Evaluates Front Office

New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe expressed disappointment and uncertainty as the team's ownership initiates an evaluation process following a disappointing season. Keefe is involved in the evaluation of team leadership, emphasizing his desire to be part of the solution. The team faces the prospect of missing the playoffs and is awaiting decisions on the new general manager and team leadership.

Sheldon Keefe expressed his disappointment and uncertainty regarding the current situation with the New Jersey Devils , acknowledging the unsettling feeling of the news. Keefe revealed he spoke with Tad Brown, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the team's owner, and was informed he would be part of an evaluation process following the season's conclusion.

Keefe emphasized his desire to be a part of the solution, recognizing the importance of decisions regarding the new general manager and team leadership. He conveyed a sense of responsibility for the team's performance, acknowledging that the evaluation would consider both their play during the absence of key players due to injuries and their improved form upon their return. The Devils are facing the prospect of missing the playoffs, a situation Keefe attributes to the absence of key players for extended periods. Despite these challenges, Keefe remains focused on his role and the team's improvement. The team's recent performance following the return of key players from the Olympics offers a positive sign. Keefe highlights the importance of adapting the team's game plan when the team is not fully healthy. The team's recent form demonstrates the team's capability if the team can be healthy. Keefe coached the Devils to the playoffs last year but understands the current season's different challenges. This is the first spring in seven seasons in the league Keefe is not taking a team to the playoffs. Reflecting on past experiences, Keefe acknowledged a familiar feeling of letting down the organization and the general manager who believed in him. He anticipates a similar situation in New Jersey, where he will have to fight for his position. The potential candidates for the front office roles include names like Shanahan, Treliving, and others, with Sunny Mehta and Brett Peterson also emerging as potential candidates. The departure of Fitzgerald marks a significant change for the team after over a decade in the organization. The players are also aware of the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming offseason. Players like Bratt and Hischier acknowledge the situation, expressing gratitude for Fitzgerald's contributions while acknowledging the need to wait and see what the next general manager brings. Hischier, eligible to sign an extension soon, expressed his focus on playing for the Devils for now and taking the future as it comes. The team is aware they cannot control the decisions being made surrounding the offseason moves and have to see how the season concludes. The future of the team is in a period of uncertainty as they await the next steps





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sheldon Keefe New Jersey Devils NHL Hockey Leadership Evaluation General Manager Playoffs Management

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York Islanders Fire Patrick Roy, Hire Peter DeBoer as CoachThe New York Islanders have parted ways with head coach Patrick Roy and appointed Peter DeBoer in his place with only four games remaining in the regular season, following a string of losses that have put their playoff chances at risk.

Read more »

Islanders fire coach Patrick Roy after losing 4 straight, hire Peter DeBoer as replacementPatrick Roy was fired as coach of the New York Islanders on Sunday, another late-season change in the NHL that comes with the team in the middle of a spring tailspin that has put its playoff chances in jeopardy.

Read more »

South Carolina’s Staley makes show of pregame hug with UCLA coach CloseDawn Staley made sure the crowd acknowledged her pregame handshake with Cori Close before South Carolina and UCLA met in the women's final, an apparent dig at Geno Auriemma

Read more »

Senators respond to coach's challenge with huge win over HurricanesTravis Green challenged his players to step up and he got the desired response.

Read more »

Charge head coach Carla MacLeod stepping away to focus on cancer treatmentMacLeod, who announced last November that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer, will be leaving the team for an undetermined length of time as she continues her treatments, the PWHL club said Monday.

Read more »

Tom Fitzgerald Out as New Jersey Devils General ManagerNew Jersey Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald has been relieved of his duties, the team announced Monday. Fitzgerald, who had been GM since January 2020 and president of hockey operations since early 2024, is leaving the organization after a 'thoughtful conversation' with co-owner David Blitzer. The Devils made the playoffs twice during Fitzgerald's tenure.

Read more »