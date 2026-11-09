Connor Hellebuyck will miss Tuesday's game in Winnipeg after Devils bench him

New Jersey says Connor Hellebuyck will not play Tuesday against the Jets, despite the goaltender saying he felt a duty to appear in his return to Winnipeg. The decision comes after he made 23 saves in a 4-0 win over Toronto on Sunday.

Connor Hellebuyck will not play Tuesday when the New Jersey Devils visit the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced Sunday after its 4-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the shutout in Toronto. The game would have been his first at Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre since leaving the Jets, and the Devils said the decision was made by the organization.

Also read Connor Hellebuyck to sit out Devils return to Winnipeg due to analytics-driven win probability call

'This has been an organizational decision for us that we've debated at length,' general manager Sunny Mehta said in a statement. He said Hellebuyck was adamant that he felt a duty to play Tuesday, but the team's assessment was that playing could potentially reduce its expected win probability. Hellebuyck, 33, said after Sunday's game that he was disappointed not to compete in the Manitoba capital, but understood the decision.

Trade From Winnipeg Jets

'Selfishly, I want to play, but when you're looking at the team and what's best for the team, I understand where they're coming from,' he said in the visitors' locker room at Scotiabank Arena. The Devils acquired Hellebuyck from Winnipeg on Oct. 23 in a trade that sent the Jets forward Dawson Mercer, goaltender Nico Daws and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL draft. His departure ended a decorated 11-season tenure with the Jets.

Advertisement

He had five seasons remaining on a seven-year, US$59.1-million contract extension he signed in October 2023, when he told the organization he wanted out. Hellebuyck declined Sunday to explain why he turned his back on his former club, saying he would discuss his reasons at a media availability before Tuesday's game.

'I love Winnipeg,' he said. 'Playing there again and just facing the music and seeing the reaction, it'd be nice, but it's out of my hands. ' The Commerce, Michigan, native said he did not know how fans would respond to him, even though he will not be playing. 'I know there's a pretty sour taste in Winnipeg,' said Hellebuyck, a three-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's top goaltender.

Hellebuyck Reflects On Winnipeg

He said he could speak to his own memories and cherished moments in the city, where he had loved every part of his career.

'However I'm perceived, I'm going to choose love,' he said. Hellebuyck said he would remember the community coming together, the relationships he made, being part of the community and the good times he had there. He added that there were many things he would miss, but that he was excited about the new chapter.

Advertisement

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said the team's discussion about Hellebuyck's availability was limited, given its busy schedule and the fact that the goaltender missed training camp and had played only five times since joining New Jersey. The Devils had won nine of their previous 10 games. Keefe said the team had to explain its reasoning to Hellebuyck, who felt it was his duty to play.

Career Record With Jets

Keefe understood the sensitivity of the situation and the focus Jets fans would place on the game, but said that, from the Devils' wider perspective, Hellebuyck was not going to play every game. Selected 130th overall in the 2012 draft, Hellebuyck recorded a 349-208-55 regular-season record with Winnipeg, a .916 save percentage, a 2.58 goals-against average and 45 shutouts. In the playoffs, he had 24 wins and 34 losses, a .903 save percentage, a 2.90 goals-against average and seven shutouts.

He backstopped the Jets to the Western Conference final in 2018. Hellebuyck also made 41 saves for the United States in its dramatic 2-1 overtime win over Canada in the men's hockey final at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. He said leaving Winnipeg was an extremely complex decision, involving many considerations, and said he did not want the media to win by having the former teammates speak negatively about one another.

'I have nothing but respect for the organization and respect for the guys in the Jets locker room,' he said, adding that he loved every part of his time there and that it was unfortunate things ended as they did. 'We'll talk about it Tuesday. ' The Canadian Press identified Hellebuyck stopping Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, number 34, in Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. The report was published Nov. 9, 2026, at 7:07 a.m. EST.