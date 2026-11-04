Claridge Plans 9-Storey Building with 264 Units in Second Phase of Former CJOH Site Redevelopment

Claridge Homes has filed a site plan application for a nine-storey mixed-use building with 264 residential units and retail space on Baseline Road, the second phase of redeveloping land that once included CTV Ottawa's former CJOH studios.

Claridge Homes has filed a site plan application for the second phase of redevelopment on land that once included CTV Ottawa's former CJOH studios on Merivale Road.

Claridge proposes second phase for CJOH site redevelopment

The proposal is for a nine-storey, mixed-use building along Baseline Road between Merivale Road and Clyde Avenue. It would contain 264 residential units and 172 square metres of retail space on the ground floor. The application was filed on Tuesday. The proposed L-shaped building would include 160 two-bedroom units, 24 one-bedroom-plus-den units, 64 one-bedroom units, and 16 studio units.

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It would also feature a courtyard and underground parking with spaces for 361 vehicles and 225 bicycles. This is the second phase of development on the vacant land, which is a triangular site. The first phase has already received site plan approval and is currently undergoing a building permit review, according to the developer. That first phase consists of a 10-storey mixed-use building on the Merivale side of the triangular site.

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The second phase would be located in the northeastern corner of the plot. Claridge bought the land in 2021 with a plan to redevelop it. City council approved a $664,805 brownfield redevelopment grant in 2022 due to contamination at the site. The developer plans to eventually build 10 residential buildings at the site with nearly 2,000 apartments between them all.

The former CJOH studios at 1500 Merivale Road were destroyed by a massive fire in 2010 that caused more than $2.5 million in damage. The fire marshal's office said at the time the extent of damage to the building made it difficult to track the origin of the fire. The site has remained vacant since the fire. Claridge's redevelopment plan aims to transform the parcel into a dense, mixed-use community.

9-storey mixed-use building planned for Baseline Road

The first phase is moving through the approval process, while the second phase has just been submitted for site plan review. The second phase application filed Tuesday provides specific details about the building's height, unit mix, and amenities. The nine-storey building would be L-shaped and include a courtyard. The underground parking garage would accommodate 361 vehicles and 225 bicycles, addressing both car and bike parking needs.

The retail space on the ground floor is intended to provide some commercial activity along Baseline Road. The unit mix is heavily weighted toward two-bedroom apartments, with 160 such units. There would also be 24 one-bedroom-plus-den units, 64 one-bedroom units, and 16 studio units, offering a range of housing options. Claridge's vision for the site includes up to 10 residential buildings with nearly 2,000 apartments in total.

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The brownfield grant approved in 2022 helps address contamination issues at the former industrial site. The redevelopment is expected to bring new residents and activity to the area. The former CJOH studios were a well-known broadcasting facility before the 2010 fire. The fire caused more than $2.5 million in damage and left the building beyond repair.

Brownfield grant aids cleanup of contaminated former CJOH site

The site has been vacant since then, awaiting redevelopment. City council's approval of the brownfield redevelopment grant in 2022 was a key step in facilitating the cleanup and eventual construction. The grant program is designed to encourage redevelopment of contaminated sites. Claridge's plans for the site are moving forward in phases, with the first phase already approved and the second phase now under review.

The second phase application is the latest development in the long-awaited redevelopment of the former CJOH site. The proposal will now go through the city's site plan review process, which examines details such as building design, parking, and landscaping. If approved, construction could eventually begin on the nine-storey building. The redevelopment of the former CJOH site is part of a broader trend of intensification along Baseline Road and in the surrounding area.

Redevelopment aims to densify corridor with 10 residential buildings

The project would add significant residential density and some retail space to the corridor. The site's location between Merivale Road and Clyde Avenue makes it accessible to transit and other amenities.