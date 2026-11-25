The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a one-year, $25 million deal with veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman. The 35-year-old joins the team after splitting the 2026 season between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs.

The Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $25 million contract with veteran righty Kevin Gausman, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Gausman, 35, split the 2026 campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs, moving from Toronto to Chicago in a deal at the trade deadline.

Detroit Tigers Agree To Kevin Gausman Deal

He joins a Detroit roster looking to bolster its pitching staff with experienced arms. The acquisition adds significant depth to the Tigers' rotation as they prepare for the upcoming season. Gausman originally joined the Blue Jays in 2022 on a five-year deal worth $110 million. At the time, it was the largest contract given to a free-agent pitcher in Blue Jays history.

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His time in Toronto was marked by high-level performance. He finished ninth in American League Cy Young Award voting in his first season in Toronto. He followed that with a third-place finish in voting in the following campaign in 2023. This consistent excellence made him a key asset for the franchise.

Gausman made eight appearances in the postseason for the Blue Jays, including seven starts. He held an ERA of 3.79 over 40.1 innings across three trips to the playoffs. He was a major force on the Jays' pitching staff during their playoff run in the 2025 season. That run culminated in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

In that specific postseason, he pitched in six games with a 2.93 ERA. He also picked up a win in a relief appearance in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners. A veteran of 14 MLB seasons, the native of Centennial, Colo. , brings a wealth of experience.

He has a career 3.87 ERA with 2,138 strikeouts over 2,088.2 innings pitched. His career spans multiple franchises, including the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Blue Jays and Cubs. The Tigers view Gausman as a reliable starter who can provide stability in the middle of the rotation. His ability to handle high-leverage situations is expected to be valuable.

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His departure from Toronto ends a significant chapter for the Blue Jays. He leaves as one of the most consistent pitchers in the team's recent history. Chicago Cubs fans will also remember his contributions after the trade. He provided innings and experience to their playoff push in 2026.

Detroit fans will be watching closely to see how he adapts to the American League East schedule. The team is hopeful he can replicate his Toronto success. The contract structure aligns with market rates for veteran starting pitchers. It provides the Tigers with cost certainty for the 2027 season.

Gausman Brings Experience To Tigers Rotation

Gausman's presence adds depth to a rotation that has seen various changes. He competes for a spot alongside other established starters. His track record of durability and performance makes him an attractive target. The Tigers believe he can help them reach the postseason.

The signing was finalized quickly after discussions with his agents. It marks a significant move in the Detroit front office's recent strategy. Media outlets have praised the deal for its simplicity and value. It adds a proven veteran without long-term risk.

Gausman is expected to report to spring training with the rest of the team. He will participate in early workouts to prepare for the season. The Tigers are optimistic about their chances with the new addition. They believe the rotation is now one of the best in the league.

Fans and analysts alike are waiting to see how the season unfolds. Gausman's performance will be crucial to their success. This signing represents a bold move by the Tigers' management. They are aiming for a championship run in the coming years.

The deal is subject to standard medical review processes. All parties involved remain confident in the health and readiness of the pitcher. Gausman has expressed excitement about joining the Tigers. He looks forward to contributing to a winning culture in Detroit.

The team's general manager highlighted the strategic importance of the signing. He emphasized the need for veteran leadership in the clubhouse. This move signals the Tigers' intent to compete immediately. They are not looking to rebuild but rather to reload.

The acquisition is seen as a positive step for the franchise. It demonstrates a commitment to winning at the highest level. Gausman's arrival brings a new energy to the pitching staff. His competitive spirit is expected to rub off on younger players.

The Tigers are ready to put Gausman to the test. They believe he has what it takes to lead the staff. This signing is just one part of a larger offseason plan. The front office has been active in reshaping the roster.

Contract Includes Performance Incentives For Gausman

Gausman's contract includes performance incentives that could increase his earnings. The team is confident he will reach those milestones. His experience in high-pressure games will be invaluable. The Tigers have faced elimination before and know the value of seasoned arms.

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The decision to sign a 35-year-old is calculated. Gausman remains physically capable of handling a full workload. Detroit's stadium and fan base provide a supportive environment. Gausman is eager to perform in front of loyal supporters.

The team's coaching staff has already welcomed him to the group. They are working on integration strategies to maximize his impact. Gausman's history with other teams provides context for his value. He has adapted to different systems and cities successfully.

This move strengthens the Tigers' standing in the division. They are now considered top contenders in the American League. The financial commitment reflects the organization's confidence. They believe the return on investment will be substantial.

Gausman's stats speak for themselves. He has consistently performed at an above-average level throughout his career. The Tigers are hoping for a breakout season. They want Gausman to be the ace they have been missing.

This signing has generated buzz among baseball fans. It is one of the notable moves of the recent offseason. The media coverage has been extensive and positive. Analysts believe it is a win-win for both sides.

Gausman Ready To Embrace Tigers Challenge

Gausman is ready to embrace the challenge. He knows what it takes to win in this league. The Tigers are excited to have him on board. They see him as a cornerstone for future success.

This agreement marks a new era for the franchise. They are entering a phase of aggressive competition. Gausman's journey from Toronto to Detroit is complete. He is now ready to write the next chapter of his career.

The team's leadership is thrilled with the acquisition. They believe it elevates the overall talent level. Fans are hoping for a deep playoff run. Gausman's experience will be vital in the stretch run.

The signing is a testament to the front office's vision. They are building a contender, not just a participant. Gausman's contract is a smart business move. It provides stability without locking the team into a long-term burden.

The pitcher is motivated to prove himself. He wants to add a championship ring to his resume. The Tigers are prepared for whatever comes next. They have made the necessary moves to be competitive.

Gausman's arrival is a significant boost for the organization. He brings skills and wisdom to the field. The team's future looks bright with this addition. They are poised for success in the coming months.