Detroit Pistons Clinch 2-0 Lead Over Cleveland Cavaliers in Second-Round Playoff Series

Cade Cunningham had 25 points and 10 assists, Tobias Harris scored 21 points, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-97 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round series. The top-seeded Pistons have won five straight games since Orlando put them on the brink of elimination in the first round.

Detroit Piston Cade Cunningham takes a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday in Detroit.

Cade Cunningham had 25 points and 10 assists, Tobias Harris scored 21 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-97 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round series. The top-seeded Pistons have won five straight games since Orlando put them on the brink of elimination in the first round.

Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and Jarrett Allen had 22 points and seven rebounds, bouncing back from a poor performance in Game 1 for the fourth-seeded Cavs. James Harden, though, missed 10 of 13 shots and was limited to 10 points. Harden had four turnovers, including one with 33 seconds left when the Cavs trailed by just six. Cleveland’s Max Strus scored just three points after he had 19 in the series opener.

The Cavaliers went 0 for 11 from three-point range in the fourth quarter, with Strus having four of the misses. Detroit’s Duncan Robinson had 17 points, making 5 of 9 three-pointers, and Daniss Jenkins came off the bench to score 14 points, his third straight game in double figures. Cleveland made the first shot and didn’t lead again until Evan Mobley’s dunk put the visitors ahead 81-79 early in the fourth quarter.

The Pistons led by 11 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second quarter, but they didn’t pull away until the final minutes. The Cavs scored the first six points of the final quarter and Detroit responded with plays at both ends of the court. Robinson had a tiebreaking three-pointer with 9:40 left and Cunningham made a three-pointer to put the Pistons ahead by nine points with 2:12 to go, sealing the victory.

Cavs reserve guard Sam Merrill missed Game 2 with a hamstring injury after he was hurt in in the series opener. He averaged 12.8 points during the regular season and scored in double digits twice in the seven-game, first-round series against the Raptors





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Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell James Harden Jarrett Allen Max Strus Evan Mobley Duncan Robinson Daniss Jenkins Sam Merrill Playoff Series Second-Round Basketball

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