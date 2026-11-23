A coroner's inquest has heard that police did not plan to arrest Jamal Francique on the night he was fatally shot in Mississauga in 2020, but moved to arrest him when they saw him breaching his bail conditions.

A coroner's inquest into the death of a Black man who was shot by police has heard that officers did not plan to arrest the man on the night of the fatal incident.

Det. Mani Sharifi testified that police did not plan to arrest Jamal Francique in 2020, but did so when they observed him breaching his bail conditions by leaving his home. Sharifi said the plan was for police to continue surveillance on Francique, which they had been doing for roughly three or four days, when the opportunity for an arrest came up.

Also read Inquest hears police did not plan to arrest man shot in 2020

Police Focused on Firearm Investigation

Asked by a juror why Francique was not arrested earlier in the week when police first observed him breaching his bail, Sharifi said his unit was focused on investigating if the man possessed a firearm or was involved in any drug activity. Francique, a 28-year-old Black man, was shot during an attempted arrest at a Mississauga, Ont. , townhouse complex on the evening of Jan. 7, 2020. He died in hospital days later.

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The inquest is examining the circumstances surrounding the death of Francique, who was shot by police during the attempted arrest. Sharifi's testimony provided insight into the police operation that led to the fatal encounter, indicating that the arrest was not pre-planned but rather prompted by the observation of a bail breach.

The detective's comments came in response to questions from a juror about the timing of the arrest and why police did not act sooner when they first noticed Francique breaching his bail conditions. According to Sharifi, the focus of his unit at the time was on determining whether Francique had a firearm or was engaged in drug-related activity, which took precedence over an immediate arrest for the bail violation.

Surveillance Preceded Fatal Arrest

Police had been conducting surveillance on Francique for several days before the night of the shooting, and the decision to arrest him was made when the opportunity presented itself. The inquest continues to hear evidence about the events leading up to the shooting and the actions of the officers involved. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026. Sadeen Mohsen, The Canadian Press