Trump was briefed on spy concerns about Nvidia CEO before China trip, source says

A source says President Trump was briefed before his May trip to China about intelligence that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy. Trump denies knowing at the time, and Nvidia lost about $330 billion in value amid the probe.

President Donald Trump was briefed on intelligence that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a relationship with a woman U.S. agencies concluded was a Chinese spy before Huang joined him on a May trip to China, a source familiar with the matter said.

The briefing was given by Secretary of State Marco Rubio aboard Air Force One, the source told CNN. The discussion occurred before Huang joined Trump during a layover in Alaska and then flew with him and top aides for the final leg to Beijing. Trump publicly denied knowing about the allegations at that time. During a Monday press conference, he said he first learned of the situation not too long ago and that the FBI was looking into the matter.

Also read China denies spy plot claim involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling it a smear campaign

A White House official on Tuesday pointed CNN back to Trump's Monday comments and said: These sources have no idea what they are talking about. The New York Times first reported that Trump was told about the intelligence on the China trip. Trump repeatedly downplayed the revelations, saying he believed Jensen Huang's assertion that he knew nothing about an alleged espionage operation. I really believe him, Trump told reporters.

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Nvidia CEO Spy Relationship Concerns

I think that he will be in good shape. The extraordinary episode has raised acute concerns about economic and national security risks from the Nvidia chief's relationship with the suspected spy. It is also likely to deepen Democrats' concerns over what the White House knew and why Trump kept relying on Huang's counsel. Senior Trump administration officials met Monday with the Gang of Eight, a group of top lawmakers overseeing intelligence agencies.

They discussed the intelligence on Huang's affair with Alice Huang, an executive at a Singapore-based tech firm who is not related to the Nvidia CEO. The private meeting had initially been meant to focus on the war in Iran. But it came days after Jensen Huang admitted to the affair, and nearly a year after the FBI first raised worries to lawmakers that Alice Huang might be feeding information to China, two people familiar said.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Monday that the allegation Alice Huang was gathering information for Beijing was purely groundless speculation and an attempt to smear and malign China. Jay Clayton, the director of national intelligence, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were seen on Capitol Hill as officials huddled for more than an hour with the Gang of Eight.

Lawmakers Demand Answers on Chip Exports

Lawmakers said afterward they still had more questions than answers, and Democrats vowed investigations once they take control of Congress in January. Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that the export of advanced semiconductors to China or countries where China might access them is a matter of immense national security importance.

We are aggressively pursuing more information to understand what happened and whether the decision-making process to export chips was improperly influenced or compromised, he said. Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia and built it into one of the world's most valuable companies. He is among a handful of tech billionaires who have played an influential role in shaping Trump's hands-off regulatory approach to the AI industry.

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In September, the CEO helped craft a pledge that he and other major AI executives signed at the White House committing to self-police their companies. Huang has also repeatedly pressed Trump for greater freedom to sell advanced AI chips to China, putting himself at the center of a critical and contentious debate. An amazing man, gotten to know him so well, Jensen Huang, Trump said last month as he awarded him the National Medal of Science.

Federal Agents Raise Suspicions on Huang

The entire world is now running on Nvidia. Huang's cozy relationship with Trump, including regular phone calls and trips to Washington for West Wing meetings, has persisted despite long-running suspicions within government that he could be an unwitting conduit of information to China's government.

Federal agents first informed some lawmakers roughly a year ago that they suspected Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, citing his close relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen who represented the data center company Megaspeed. FBI officials noted that Alice Huang suddenly had an unusual level of purchasing power for someone in her position, one person familiar said.

Those initial suspicions formed the foundation of a classified memo issued in May warning that Jensen Huang had a close relationship with a woman the U.S. now concluded was a Chinese spy, a U.S. official and another person familiar said. The memo was overseen by Rubio and circulated among a small group of senior administration officials before Trump's trip to China, when the president was accompanied by Huang and other business leaders.

Nvidia Stock Falls Amid Investigation

Nvidia lost about $330 billion in value amid the probe into the alleged spy plot involving its CEO. The company's stock has been closely watched as investors weigh the risks of Huang's ties and the widening national security scrutiny.