The Montreal Canadiens have one of the NHL's worst power plays, converting just 8 of 64 chances for a 12.5 percent success rate, and are 0 for their last 12 opportunities.

The Montreal Canadiens have scored just eight times on 64 power-play opportunities this season, a success rate of 12.5 per cent that ranks second-to-last in the NHL ahead of only Ottawa.

Montreal Canadiens Suffer Extended Power Play Drought

Montreal is 0 for its last 12 on the power play, a drought that dates to Nov. 7 against Toronto. The struggles reached a new low with a 0-for-4 showing Monday night in a loss at the New York Rangers that also included giving up a short-handed goal. The game was played Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in New York, with Rangers goaltender Joonas Korpisalo protecting the net against Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield during the third period.

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Despite having offensive talent such as 51-goal scorer Cole Caufield and dynamic defenseman Lane Hutson, the Canadiens have one of the least productive power plays in the league a quarter of the way through the season. Hutson felt like things were off right from the start against the Rangers. It never got on track. We rushed a couple plays, were not on the same page a couple times, captain Nick Suzuki said.

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I felt like we could have got one or two, for sure, but it just did not go in. The outage is noticeable to everyone involved. The more games you go without producing on the PP, I think the pressure rises, said coach Martin St. Louis, who was himself a Hall of Fame player. Probably the stress level goes up, you are chasing the clock, you are chasing the game.

Coach Martin St Louis Aims to Restore Player Confidence

It is uncomfortable right now for those guys on the PP, and we have got to find a way to get them comfortable. St. Louis intends to do that with some conversations, teaching and practice. He pointed out that the power play was good last season, clicking at a rate of 23.1 per cent, and is confident it will get sorted out.

Suzuki and St. Louis spent time looking at recent power plays, hoping to find hints of what is going wrong. It helps when pucks go in: Confidence, all that stuff, Hutson said. There are things we try to accomplish, little things, breaking into the zone, getting to our set, being in attack mode. Yeah, I feel like we just are not executing at a high enough level, myself included.

Execution Errors Plague Top Power Play Unit

Sometimes looking for extra plays. I feel like our reads in general have been solid. It is just executing them. For one thing, the top unit of Hutson, Caufield, Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky and Zack Bolduc does not shoot the puck enough.

Passing up a quality shot looking for a better one has come back to bite them. If you are overthinking it, gaps close, passing lanes close, Suzuki said. If you rush plays, you are not executing it at a high enough level. I think we ran into that a little bit.

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Shooting too quickly also hurt. Alex Newhook missing the net was the equivalent of a turnover, and eight seconds later Will Cuylle scored off the rush for the Rangers. That was one of six times the Canadiens missed the net completely against New York. They scored just once at even strength, and there is concern that power-play struggles are derailing them in other situations.

Mental Impact of Poor Special Teams Performance

I think it can affect us mentally, Suzuki said. When we are used to doing well on the power play, it can bleed into your five-on-five play. We are trying to figure out solutions. We are a group that is always looking for something better.

I think it is more on the players than it is on the structure. I feel like there is not a lot of change from last year and penalty kills are not that different from last year, so it is just on us to be better at it. The Canadiens remain confident they can turn the power play around despite the early-season struggles.

St. Louis, a Hall of Fame player, believes the group has the talent and work ethic to fix the issues through video review and on-ice repetition. Montreal will look to end its 0-for-12 skid and climb out of the league's basement on the man advantage.