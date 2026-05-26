Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland reviews former governor general's expense account after resignation

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Julie Payette's access to a six-figure expense account is being reviewed in the wake of her resignation as governor general following a blistering outside report on the workplace environment at Rideau Hall. Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole questioned Payette's access to the fund, given the report's findings.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Julie Payette 's access to a six-figure expense account is being reviewed in the wake of her resignation as governor general following a blistering outside report on the workplace environment at Rideau Hall .

The expense account is meant for former governors general who continue to serve the public after they step down or retire. Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole questioned Payette's access to the fund, given the report's findings. Both O'Toole and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to tell the public whether he and Payette came to an agreement before she resigned.

The resignation of Payette and her secretary, Assunta di Lorenzo, after an outside workplace review of Rideau Hall probed claims that she had belittled, berated and publicly humiliated Rideau Hall staff, sparked controversy





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Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland Julie Payette Expense Account Outside Report Rideau Hall Conservative Leader Erin O'toole NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh Justin Trudeau Annuity Workplace Climate

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