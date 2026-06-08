Denver Broncos Player Cooper Charged with Domestic Violence-Related Offense Amid Alleged Incident with Girlfriend

Denver Broncos defensive end Cooper and his girlfriend face criminal mischief charges after an alleged domestic incident. The two accounts of the event differ significantly, with police noting inconsistencies in the girlfriend's injury claims. Cooper, a key defensive player, pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a jury trial in July.

On Thursday night, an incident occurred involving Denver Broncos player Cooper and his longtime girlfriend, leading to criminal charges. Both were charged with criminal mischief as a crime of domestic violence .

Cooper faces a misdemeanor-level charge, while his girlfriend faces a petty-level offense. Cooper pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. A motions hearing is scheduled for July 6, and a jury trial is expected to start on July 22. Cooper's attorney stated they do not plan to file any motion to dismiss and want a jury trial as early as possible.

The Broncos' training camp is set to start in the last week of July. The incident began after an argument broke out. According to the affidavit, Cooper's girlfriend alleged that he was cheating on her. She claimed to have taken Cooper's phone and thrown it across the room, then went to retrieve it to look through it.

At that point, the accounts diverge. Cooper told police he grabbed his girlfriend by her upper arm and took the phone back. He said he braced his neck against her neck to prevent her from getting it back and threatened to break her phone if she didn't leave his apartment. Both arrest affidavits indicated that Cooper bit her phone after she didn't leave.

His girlfriend, however, told police that Cooper grabbed her by the neck and held her up against the wall. She also said Cooper picked her up and threw her back on the ground several times and punched the wall next to her face.

Officers noted in the affidavit that her injuries did not quite match her claims and did not appear consistent with a larger male lifting her into the air by her throat and repeatedly throwing her to the ground. Cooper is a key player for the Denver Broncos. He had 50 total tackles and eight sacks last season, his fifth with the team. He helped the Broncos' defense lead the league with a franchise-record 68 total sacks last season.

Cooper, selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the team in 2024. The Broncos said they were aware of the matter and are gathering more information in a statement on Friday. Cooper posted on his Instagram story on Saturday, apologizing to his family, friends, and community, and noting that posting a bible after something serious happens does not mean everything is okay





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cooper Denver Broncos Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief NFL Arrest Affidavit Injury Claims Jury Trial Training Camp

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iraq World Cup Player Questioned For Hours At Chicago Airport, Source SaysHussein was finally allowed in after nearly seven hours, but the team's photographer was barred from entering the United States, said the official.

Read more »

PWHL Las Vegas signs Cooper, Batherson to two-year contractsBatherson and Cooper were part of the Minnesota Frost's D-corps last season, and are Las Vegas' first two signings.

Read more »

Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark-Ukraine friendlyDanish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in a match against Ukraine on Sunday, but he was conscious, the Danish Football Federation said in a social media post.

Read more »

Denver native Freeland becomes Rockies’ all-time innings leader against BrewersKyle Freeland, the left-handed pitcher who grew up close to Coors Field, became the Colorado Rockies’ all-time leader in innings pitched Sunday against Milwaukee.

Read more »