Dense Fog Advisories Hit Eastern Prairies as Mild Weather Sets In for Calgary

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued widespread yellow fog advisories for eastern Alberta to Ontario. Travel hazards persist while a stable high-pressure system brings mild temperatures to southern Alberta through Remembrance Day.

Dense fog settled over the eastern Prairies early Monday morning, creating hazardous travel conditions across a vast region. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a widespread yellow-level fog advisory as visibility dropped significantly. The warning area stretched from eastern Alberta to the western edge of Ontario by 7 a.m. on Monday.

Immediate Travel Hazards in Alberta

Environment and Climate Change Canada stated that low visibility continues in dense fog across the affected zones. The national weather agency warned that the fog will break up through the morning in most locations. However, areas near the Saskatchewan border may see fog persist into the afternoon. Travelers should expect hazardous conditions with sudden reductions in visibility at times.

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As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, visibility remained poor on many 511 Alberta cameras. This included imagery from east and east-central Alberta. Significant congestion risks exist along the Trans-Canada Highway near Medicine Hat. Highway 3 west of Medicine Hat also showed reduced visibility in live camera feeds.

Fog Dissipation Patterns

Forecasters expect the dense fog to mix out in most communities by mid-morning. Drivers in central regions should see improvements as the sun rises. The advisory notes that conditions may be slightly more persistent along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

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Communities in these border zones should exercise continued caution. The lingering moisture in these specific areas delays the clearing process compared to the rest of the province. Motorists are advised to use low-beam headlights and increase following distances.

Mild Temperatures for Calgary

The next seven to ten days will be mild and pleasant in Calgary and southern Alberta. A stable weather pattern is setting up across Western Canada to drive these conditions. A series of high pressure systems will move west to east across the Pacific Northwest. These systems will subsequently travel over the western Prairies this week.

Daytime highs in Calgary will range from 8 C to 13 C from Monday through Remembrance Day. Overnight lows will remain at or above freezing. This warmth contrasts sharply with seasonal averages. The normal high for this time of year in Calgary is 7 C with a low of -6 C.

Clear Skies and Dry Air Mass

The next five days will include little to no threat of precipitation in the Calgary area. Mainly sunny conditions and very little wind are expected. British Columbia will see some cloud cover and mixed precipitation. The air mass in the west will move over the Rockies.

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As the air crosses the mountains, the bulk of moisture will be squeezed out on the western slopes. This orographic lift process allows drier, warmer air to flow over the foothills. The result is a significant improvement in conditions for eastern slopes and Calgary residents.