Dennis Okeymow Faces Sentencing After Manslaughter Conviction in Edmonton Officer Killings

Dennis Okeymow, convicted of manslaughter after selling a rifle to a teen who killed two Edmonton police officers, faces sentencing before Justice John Little.

A sentencing hearing is underway in Edmonton for Dennis Okeymow, a man convicted of manslaughter after he sold a semi-automatic rifle to a 16-year-old who later used it to kill two Edmonton police officers. Okeymow was found guilty in May on 10 charges, including three counts of manslaughter and three counts of criminal negligence causing death, according to Canadian Press reporting by Daniela Germano. The hearing is taking place as the court weighs how to respond to a case that has drawn attention to the role of firearms sold outside the law.

Justice John Little presides over the proceedings. The judge has said that Okeymow did not pull the trigger himself, but that by selling the rifle to Roman Shewchuk, he knew or should have known that something terrible could result. That finding sits at the center of the court's assessment of his responsibility for the deaths.

Also read Edmonton Elks Defeat B.C. Lions in Western Final

How the Edmonton Officer Killings Unfolded

Okeymow was charged in the 2023 deaths of constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan, as well as the teen who shot them. Both officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment building when the boy ambushed them and opened fire. After shooting the two officers, Roman Shewchuk took his own life.

Court also heard that days before the officers were killed, the teen had used the same gun to shoot a man in the head at a pizza shop. The man, Richard Albert, did not know the boy. Albert survived the shooting but suffered serious and permanent injuries, a detail that the court has treated as part of the broader pattern of harm connected to the weapon.

Advertisement

The sequence shows how a single firearm moved from one person to another and was used in two separate violent incidents within a short period. The court heard that the gun was a semi-automatic rifle, a detail that the judge referenced when describing the danger created by the sale to a 16-year-old.

The Judge's Reasoning on Criminal Responsibility

Justice John Little has framed the central question as one of foreseeability rather than direct action. The judge said that the law does not require Okeymow to have fired the weapon for him to be held responsible, because the sale itself placed a dangerous rifle in the hands of a teenager.

The verdict covers two separate categories of offence. The three manslaughter counts relate to the deaths of the two officers and the teen, while the three counts of criminal negligence causing death reflect the same fatal outcomes examined from the perspective of negligent conduct. Together with the remaining charges, the 10 convictions form the basis for the sentence now under consideration.

The judge's view that Okeymow knew or should have known that serious harm could follow is the standard the court applied to link a seller to the actions of a buyer. That standard places responsibility on the person who supplied the weapon, even though another person carried out the shootings.

Advertisement

What the Sentencing Means for Edmonton

The sentencing hearing will determine the penalty for Okeymow on the convictions entered in May. For the families of constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan, and for the community that responded to the apartment building disturbance, the outcome will mark a formal court response to the deaths of two officers who were answering a call for help.

For Richard Albert, the case is a reminder of the lasting consequences of gun violence on people who have no connection to the offenders. Albert did not know the boy, yet he was shot in the head and was left with serious and permanent injuries. His case forms part of the record the court is considering as it weighs the full impact of the events.

The hearing is expected to focus on the judge's findings about the sale of the semi-automatic rifle and the links between that sale and the subsequent shootings. Readers following the case can expect further details from the court as the sentencing proceeds, with Justice John Little delivering the court's decision once the hearing concludes.