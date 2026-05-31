Dennis Hull, Blackhawks Star and 1972 Summit Series Hero, Dies at 81

Dennis Hull, the two-way NHL forward who played alongside his brother Bobby Hull with the Chicago Blackhawks and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, has died at 81. The Blackhawks organization and family confirmed his passing. Hull was a five-time All-Star and a key figure in one of hockey's most iconic moments.

Dennis Hull , a former NHL forward known for his tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks and for assisting Canada in the legendary 1972 Summit Series , has died at the age of 81.

His brother Garry Hull confirmed the passing Friday night, while his nephew Bart Hull shared the news on social media. Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz issued a statement praising Hull's substantial impact on the franchise and the sport, describing him as a player of immense skill, toughness, and intelligence who was equally beloved off the ice. Wirtz highlighted Hull's scoring ability, consistency, sharp wit, sense of humor, warmth, and humility.

Hull spent 13 of his 14 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks before concluding his career with the Detroit Red Wings. He appeared in five All-Star Games and earned second-team NHL All-Star honors in the 1972-73 season.

While his older brother Bobby Hull was sidelined from the 1972 Summit Series due to his WHA affiliation, Dennis starred for Team Canada, recording two goals and two assists in four games on a line with New York Rangers stars Jean Ratelle and Rod Gilbert. Over his NHL career, he tallied 303 goals and 351 assists for 654 points in 959 regular-season games, adding another 67 points in 104 playoff contests during an era when the Blackhawks consistently contended but never captured the Stanley Cup





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