Dennis Bonvie Inducted Into Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame

Former enforcer Dennis Bonvie of Frankville, N.S., was inducted into the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame, honoring a professional career that began with the Cape Breton Oilers.

Dennis Bonvie, a longtime professional hockey player from Frankville, N.S., was inducted into the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Halifax. The honor added another major milestone to a career built on overcoming long odds.

In an interview with CTV Atlantic on Tuesday, Bonvie spoke about his humble beginnings. He said his father worked at a pulp and paper plant while his mother stayed home to care for the family.

Also read Dennis Crevits ready to tackle major projects in upcoming term as Central Elgin Mayor

Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame Induction

Bonvie was honored during the induction ceremony in Halifax on Saturday night, recognizing a career in which he had to fight his way into professional hockey. The ceremony marked the latest recognition of a player who rose from a small community to the top levels of the sport.

Bonvie built his reputation as one of the toughest enforcers in the game during his first professional stop. That stop was with the American Hockey League's Cape Breton Oilers in the 1993-94 season.

Advertisement

Bonvie described the experience of seeing the rink full and wanting to watch him perform as well as everybody else as a great spot to play professional hockey. He looked back on his three seasons in Cape Breton, where he became one of the team's most popular players.

Cape Breton Oilers Years Shaped Bonvie's Career

Paul MacDonald, who was the AHL Oilers' radio play-by-play announcer at the time, said Bonvie was so popular in Cape Breton that he could have run for mayor. MacDonald described the reaction of fans to Bonvie's arrival as remarkable.

MacDonald said Bonvie grew up a stone's throw across the Canso Causeway, so fans in Sydney felt he was one of their own. That connection carried over when Bonvie reached the NHL, where he played 92 games for six teams.

MacDonald called the story an absolutely rags-to-riches story. He added that Bonvie is an inspiration to many people because of his determination, hard work, and willingness to do anything to reach his goals.

Advertisement

Hall of Fame Honors and Boston Bruins Role

Bonvie was inducted into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame in 2024. With the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame induction, he is now enshrined in two Halls of Fame.

Bonvie now works as assistant general manager of the Boston Bruins, one of the teams he once played for. He said life away from the rink with his wife Kelly and their two children gives him the most joy.

During the Saturday night ceremony in Halifax, Bonvie reflected on the town where he grew up, which had a population of 75 people. He said that everybody knew each other, the streets had no names, and he could not have grown up in a better place.