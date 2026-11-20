Kirsten Schwalbe, Denmark's oldest ever living person at 112, has had her memoir withdrawn by publisher Gyldendal after revelations that she held leadership roles in the Danish Nazi Party during the German occupation.

Denmark's oldest person, Kirsten Schwalbe, has had her memoir pulled from sale after revelations that she held leadership positions in the Danish Nazi Party during the Second World War.

Her publisher, Gyldendal, announced Thursday that the book, We're Going to Have Something to Laugh About, was being withdrawn. Schwalbe, 112, has confirmed she was a member of the party but said she was encouraged to join by her husband and rejected any suggestion that she gave active support to the Nazis. Earlier this week a Danish newspaper revealed she had held two leadership roles within the local branch of the party while Denmark was occupied by Nazi Germany.

Also read White House taps Kirsten Davies as cyber chief after outages rattle Americans

Publisher Withdraws Memoir

The memoir had been released in early October and was the subject of extensive media attention. Gyldendal said the book could no longer stand as a work of non-fiction because a central part of its subject's life had not been told faithfully. Mette Korsgaard, one of the directors of the Gyldendal publishing house, said: We cannot uphold a work of non-fiction in which a central chapter of the protagonist's life is not told faithfully.

Advertisement

The publisher added that the extensive media coverage has profoundly affected the elderly woman. Filming of a reality TV show dedicated to Schwalbe was halted due to her state of health. She had already been the subject of both a book and the reality television programme before the controversy over her wartime past emerged. Born on March 10, 1914, Schwalbe became Denmark's oldest ever living person on October 14, at 112 years and 218 days.

She overtook her compatriot Karla Lindholm Jensen, who died in 2020 at 112 years and 217 days. Gyldendal said it was withdrawing the memoir with immediate effect. The case has drawn wide attention in Denmark, where the wartime record of public figures remains a sensitive subject decades after the end of the Nazi occupation. Questions about Schwalbe's political affiliations first surfaced in Danish media reports, which said she had not mentioned her party membership in the book.

Schwalbe Denies Active Support

The newspaper reports prompted the publisher to review the memoir and ultimately decide it could not remain on sale. Schwalbe has not publicly commented beyond confirming her membership and saying she had been encouraged to join by her husband. She has disputed the idea that she offered active support to the party or its activities during the occupation.

The decision to halt the reality show and pull the book came as the publisher described the toll that the intense public scrutiny had taken on the 112-year-old. Gyldendal did not say whether the book might be reissued in a revised form. Denmark was occupied by Nazi Germany from 1940 until 1945. Membership of the Danish Nazi Party during that period has remained a contentious issue in the country, and revelations about collaboration can still spark significant public debate.

Advertisement

Wartime Record Stirs Public Debate

At 112 years and 218 days, Schwalbe holds the record for the longest-lived person in Danish history, a milestone she reached earlier this month. She had been celebrated for her longevity before the disclosures about her past emerged. The publisher's statement made clear that the withdrawal was directly linked to the missing information about her political activities. It said a non-fiction work must tell the full story of its subject's life, including the parts that are difficult or controversial.