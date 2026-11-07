Denmark Defeats Japan in Shootout at 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship

Host nation Denmark secures a thrilling 3-2 shootout victory over Japan at the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship, keeping their tournament hopes alive despite being outshot.

Host nation Denmark secured a dramatic 3-2 shootout victory against Japan on Saturday during the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship. The win followed a crushing 4-1 opening loss to Finland and kept the Danish squad's tournament survival hopes intact. The match, held on home ice, delivered the highest level of drama and excitement witnessed in the competition so far.

Denmark vs Japan Game Summary

Japan controlled the early narrative, with forward Umeka Odaira scoring twice in the first period. The visitors outshot the Danish defense 12-4 in that opening frame, seemingly setting up a repeat of their previous heavy defeat. Denmark responded with a goal from Nikita Bergmann, who had scored their lone strike against Finland the day before. Bergmann buried her second tournament goal past Japanese goaltender Miyuu Masuhara, narrowing the deficit to a single score.

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Teresa Christensen Overtime Heroics

The third period saw a significant drop in offensive action, with both teams combining for only 10 shots. With less than three minutes remaining in regulation, Danish forward Teresa Christensen tied the game at 2-2. This crucial goal forced overtime play, where neither side could find the back of the net. The match then proceeded to a shootout to determine the winner.

Nicoline Jensen Shootout Winner

The shootout featured an exchange of successful attempts between Japanese forward Umeka Odaira and Denmark's Nicoline Jensen. Odaira had been the dominant offensive force for her team, winning a team-leading 10 faceoffs and serving as their strongest option at the dot. However, Danish forward Frederikke Foss sealed the victory by burying her shot past Masuhara, giving Denmark the 3-2 win.

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Denmark Goaltender Performance

Goaltender Nordstrom delivered a standout performance to secure the win. Although she faced fewer shots than in the opening game, she allowed two goals in the first period before locking in for the remainder. Nordstrom recorded 30 saves in total, raising her save percentage to .924 heading into the next match. Despite the victory, Denmark has been outshot 92-21 through their first two games of the tournament.

Upcoming IIHF Tournament Schedule

Four games are scheduled for Sunday as the championship continues. The United States faces Germany at 9 a.m. ET, while Finland takes on rival Sweden at the same time. Later in the day, Czechia plays Switzerland and Canada, wearing generic jerseys, faces Japan at 1 p.m. ET. These matches will be critical for teams looking to improve their standings in the group stage.