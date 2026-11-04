Democrats win U.S. Senate, House still undecided as voters rebuke Trump

Democrats have retaken control of the U.S. Senate after midterm victories across conservative states, while the House remains too early to call with Democrats needing three more seats for a majority.

Democrats have retaken control of the U.S. Senate, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican control of governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump.

The midterm elections that came to a close Tuesday channeled voters deep frustration with high prices, the war in Iran and concerns about government corruption. The House remains too early to call, but Democrats have already flipped seven seats as they try to win the majority in that chamber as well.

Also read Democrats Flip Six House Seats in U.S. Midterms as Senate Control Remains Unclear

Democratic control of the Senate will profoundly reshape Trump final two years in office and likely hamstring his ability to push his agenda, including his hopes for sustaining a conservative shift to the Supreme Court. Trump has promised he would use his veto power to block Democrats agenda, forecasting the potential for gridlock in Washington. As Americans head to the polls for midterm elections Tuesday, the outcome could have significant consequences for Canada.

CTVNews.ca has live results, breaking updates, real-time election data and on-the-ground reporting from key battleground states. Democrats charted an extraordinary path to Senate victory through some of the most conservative states in the nation. Josh Turek defeated Rep. Ashley Hinson in Iowa and Adam Hamilton ousted Sen.

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Democrats Flip Key Senate Seats

Roger Marshall in Kansas as part of a cascade of stunning victories. James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton in Texas, Annie Andrews upset Darline Graham in South Carolina, Sherrod Brown beat Sen. Jon Husted in Ohio and Roy Cooper took an open North Carolina seat. Democratic Sen.

Jon Ossoff won reelection in Georgia, defeating Rep. Mike Collins and denying Republicans a seat they had once seen as a top pickup opportunity. Rep. Chris Pappas won a Senate race in New Hampshire, defeating former Sen.

John Sununu to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Trade lawyer Barry Appleton discusses how the U.S. midterms could affect Canada-U.S. trade talks and Congress ability to limit tariffs. In the House, Democrats were marching toward control after defeating six Republicans in key battleground races.

Republican Reps. Tom Kean of New Jersey and three Republicans in Pennsylvania, Ryan Mackenzie, Scott Perry and Rob Bresnahan, lost reelection and Democrats won open seats in North Carolina and Kentucky. Democrats need a net gain of three seats for a majority. The elections will drastically shift power in Washington.

Democrats had been cautiously optimistic heading into Tuesday as they watched Republicans spend the campaign final stretch pumping tens of millions of dollars into states and districts that Trump won handily two years ago, and watched Trump campaign across some of the reddest states. They had bet that discontent over Trump failure to stop inflation and perceptions that he is focused more on gilding the nation capital than easing their pain at the pump will turn the tide in their favor.

Republican Party Braces for Losses

Republicans had held out hope their money advantage would help stem the tide, but they were bracing to lose control of the U.S. House and fighting to hang onto the U.S. Senate, an outcome that seemed unlikely earlier this year, given a map widely seen as favoring their party. On the Republican side, Sen. Ashley Moody won a special election in Florida to finish the term of Marco Rubio, who became Trump secretary of state in 2025. Wyoming Rep.

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Harriet Hageman won a Senate seat in Wyoming, replacing retiring Sen. Cynthia Lummis. In the House, Democrat Jamie Ager beat Republican Jennifer Capps Balkcom in North Carolina to give the party its first House flip. Another Democratic flip came in New Jersey, where former Navy helicopter pilot Rebecca Bennett defeated Rep.

Tom Kean, who missed four months of votes in Washington this year as he underwent treatment for depression, a diagnosis he did not disclose until his return. Control of Congress is up for grabs. Democrats need a net gain of four seats in the Senate to win the majority. They need three in the House.

More than 59 million people had already cast ballots before Tuesday, according to an Associated Press analysis, surpassing early-voter turnout from 2022. Trump, whose party has struggled when he is not running to turn out the low-propensity voters who have fueled his victories, told voters to act as though he is on the ballot, even as many Republican candidates kept their distance.

Trump Reacts to Midterm Results

But as Democrats racked up victories, Trump rushed to duck blame for his party losses before polls on the west coast had even closed. I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! he wrote on his social media site. Voters were sour heading into Tuesday, with the midterm electorate deeply unhappy with the country direction and pessimistic about the future, according to The AP Voter Poll.

Most said they feel frustrated, with about three-quarters saying they feel angry or dissatisfied with the country current trajectory. Dissatisfaction was particularly high in blue states, but even in red states, a majority of voters were at least dissatisfied. The economy helped key Trump White House comeback. But the poll found that three-quarters of voters say the economy is not so good or poor.

About 8 in 10 say inflation has caused a severe or moderate financial hardship for their households. Government corruption was also a big issue with voters. Roughly half cited it and the cost of living as crucial to their vote for Congress, higher than immigration enforcement policies, the war in Iran and artificial intelligence data centers. About 6 in 10 voters said Trump prioritizes his own personal interests more than the country interests.

Voter Sentiment and Party Popularity

Despite their relative advantage on issues, the Democratic Party is not much more popular with voters than the Republicans. Just under half of voters have a somewhat or strongly favorable view of the Democratic Party, while about 4 in 10 view the GOP positively. Republicans tried to buck historical precedent, a president party almost always loses seats.