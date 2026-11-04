Democrats win Congress majorities, face veto hurdles on tariffs and Iran war

Democrats captured both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections, gaining oversight and nomination powers, but still need Republican support to overcome presidential vetoes on tariffs and the Iran war.

Democrats won control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections, a blue wave that drew attention as far away as Toronto.

The new majorities take office on Jan. 3, giving Democrats powerful tools for oversight and investigations into President Donald Trump's Republican administration. But there are sharp legislative limits. Trump retains presidential veto power, which can only be overridden with two-thirds support in both chambers. Democrats would need at least 290 House votes and 67 Senate votes to override a veto, far more than their new majorities provide.

Also read Investors poised for gridlock with Trump as Democrats sweep Congress

Democrats Face Legislative Limits

They would also need at least 60 Senate votes to overcome Republican filibusters. CTV News political analyst Eric Ham said voters sent a clear message.

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"A check on President Donald Trump's power," Ham described the midterm message. He told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday that Democrats promised swift action once in control.

"Democrats said, once they take back control of Congress, the first thing that they're going to do is rescind all of the president's tariffs, as well as trying to revoke many of his trade authorities," Ham said. "I think we could see Republican lawmakers also work with Democrats to get things done. " Tariffs are a top target. With voters frustrated by rising prices, several Republicans previously crossed party lines to support resolutions aimed at overturning tariffs on Canada.

Tariffs Remain Top Target

Ham noted that dynamic could open the door to bipartisan work. But any tariff bill still faces the same veto and filibuster math. Trump himself said results would be different if his name was on the ballot, telling reporters he was "a little bit surprised.

" The Iran war presents identical hurdles. Ending the conflict would require overcoming Trump's veto with a two-thirds majority and significant Republican support. Because new members are not seated until Jan. 3, Trump potentially has a free hand to escalate for another two months. Once in power, Democrats could halt new funding for the conflict, but that too would need Republican backing to survive a filibuster or veto.

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One of the Democrats' most important new powers is blocking or stalling Trump's nominees for top government posts. A Senate majority is needed to confirm cabinet officials, ambassadors, agency heads and federal judges, including Supreme Court justices. Democratic senators could leverage that power for concessions. During Barack Obama's second term, the Republican-controlled Senate blocked his Supreme Court nominee.

Committees Launch Investigations

Democrats will also control congressional committees able to launch investigations, demand documents, subpoena witnesses and hold public hearings without White House approval. Potential targets include the Trump family's business dealings, the Iran war, funding of Trump's White House ballroom project and the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. But if Democrats uncover criminal activity, it would be up to the Trump-controlled Department of Justice to press charges. Administration officials could refuse to comply, setting up lengthy legal battles.

Hakeem Jeffries is set to become the country's first Black House Speaker, a historic milestone. Trump's Republicans lost the House and Senate, and the results are being watched closely in Canada, where analysts asked what the outcome could mean for trade talks.

"Canada in many ways was on the ballot," one analysis noted, as Toronto watched the blue wave hit the U.S. midterms. With files from CNN, AFP and The Associated Press.