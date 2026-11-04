Democrats Flip Key House Seats as Midterms Deliver Verdict on Trump

Democrats picked up six key House seats and held several battleground districts in U.S. midterm elections, serving as a referendum on President Donald Trump's second term. Control of the Senate remained unclear late Tuesday, with border state races and Trump's trade war with Canada emerging as key issues.

Democrats flipped six key House seats and held several battleground districts in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, moving closer to a majority in the chamber. Control of the Senate remained unclear late Tuesday as votes were still being counted.

Trump posted on social media just before 11 p.m. ET, saying: I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! The outcome serves as a referendum on his chaotic and controversial second term. Republicans have been on defence throughout the campaign, with polls showing Trump's approval plummeting due to rising gas and diesel prices, high inflation and the unpopular war with Iran.

Also read Democrats Flip North Carolina Senate Seat as Ossoff Wins Georgia in Midterm Elections

Michigan Senate Race Tightens

Trump's closing arguments Monday were unlikely to shore up enthusiasm, despite his claims of the best economy ever. Democrats also faced controversies, including a shocking eleventh-hour party fracture in a tight Michigan Senate race. Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed's former opponent in the U.S. Senate primary, Haley Stevens, stunned party officials Sunday by endorsing Republican candidate Mike Rogers.

Advertisement

Alan Latham, a 44-year-old attorney and lifelong Michigander, said he worried about affordability but was more motivated by a candidate promising progress over polarization. He voted for El-Sayed in White Lake, saying: For me the candidate that's going to push us forward in a positive direction as a country, as a people, unify us, is what really brought me out to the polls.

At the same polling station, Mark Pospisil, 43, said he voted for Rogers because the Republican would honour and fear God and be best to implement good laws for our community. As counts came in, Rogers and El-Sayed's chances remained close. At a Republican event in Detroit, people cheered as results favouring GOP candidates elsewhere came across large screens. Rogers' wife Kristi addressed the room just before 10 p.m., telling supporters to stick with us.

It's going to be good, she said. Some spectators whispered concerns when Democrat Roy Cooper won North Carolina's Senate race and Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff was re-elected in Georgia. An expert said the early call on Ossoff's Senate win in Georgia was an indication of how the night would go.

Ossoff said Georgia has rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the lame duck president. To control the Senate, Democrats likely needed to also win seats in places such as Maine and Alaska. In those border states, Trump's unpopular trade war with Canada has been a ballot box issue. The trade war has forced American politics to think about Canada more than ever before.

Trade War Impacts Maine Voters

Trump recently changed 50 per cent tariffs on an array of Canadian goods to offer a reprieve to industries hit hard in Maine, where longtime Republican Sen. Susan Collins faced a tough contest. Mary Monroe, after casting her ballot in Bangor, said while it's important to be friendly with your neighbours, I don't think the United States should be taken advantage of. At the same polling station, Tyler Levesque said: Canada is our partner.

Advertisement

It's not fair to us as Mainers, as a community, to suffer because of failed economic policy. While the trade war may not have been the top issue, the cost of living drove voting intentions. Many Americans were angered by Trump's policies, which have driven up costs at gas stations and grocery stores. Trump returned to the White House after promising to boost the economy, reduce inflation and keep the United States out of foreign wars.

Trump Supporters Feel Betrayed

He made gains among young men, the Hispanic community and Black men. Halfway through his second term, many of those same voters said they feel duped. Dylan Raford supported Trump in 2024, though he was too young to vote then, and hyped up the president to family and friends. The 19-year-old from South Carolina described himself as a business owner and big free market type of guy.

Raford said he now feels betrayed. I did like Trump. I did. As a Black person, I got so much hate for it, Raford said.

He made me a fool. He made all those people right. Like many voters who turned out for Trump in 2024, Raford said he had no party affiliation. He said he was voting Democrat because he wanted Trump to face restraints.

Democrat Annie Andrews flipped Lindsey Graham's old seat in the historically red South Carolina Senate race. It was a sharp rebuke of Trump's hand-picked candidate, Darline Graham Nordone, who was criticized for her lack of experience and multiple fumbles on the campaign trail as she sought to take her late brother's seat.