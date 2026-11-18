Mary Peltola defeated Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska, the last Senate race to be resolved, giving Democrats a 56-44 majority after flipping nine GOP-held seats. Peltola overcame allegations her campaign recruited a namesake candidate to siphon votes.

Democrat Mary Peltola defeated two-term Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska, the last U.S. Senate contest to be resolved in this year's midterm elections. Her victory gives Democrats a 56-44 majority after they flipped nine GOP-held seats to retake the chamber.

The party also won campaigns in other conservative states, including South Carolina, Texas, Kansas and Mississippi. Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, previously held the state's lone House seat. She lost her bid for a second full term to Republican Rep. Nick Begich in 2024, but became central to Democrats' plans to retake the Senate in 2026.

Also read Mary Peltola Defeats Dan Sullivan in Historic Alaska Senate Victory

In a statement, Peltola said voters sent a clear message that the status quo in D.C. is not working for Alaska. She said she spoke with elders in tears about empty fish racks, families struggling to find housing they can afford, and parents in the Bush faced with the impossible choice of heating their homes or putting food on the table. Today we take a monumental step forward in addressing those issues and putting Alaska first, she said.

Sullivan spokesperson Nate Adams did not respond to a request for comment. Adams had said Monday that the campaign would let the process run its course until every legal vote is counted and certified. A spokesperson for the National Republican Senatorial Committee also did not respond.

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Democrats Retake Senate Chamber

As part of the Nov. 3 general election, Alaskans also elected a Democrat as governor for the first time since 1998, as former state lawmaker Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins defeated three Republicans, including one endorsed by Trump. The Associated Press has not yet called the U.S. House race, where independent candidate Bill Hill is challenging Begich. Flipping Alaska's seat was pivotal to Democrats' plans to retake the Senate.

In the campaign's final stretch, Peltola faced allegations that her team helped recruit a retired teacher named Dan J. Sullivan to run in order to siphon votes from the incumbent. Trump called for Peltola's prosecution after The New York Times first reported the allegation less than a week before the Nov. 3 election. Peltola denied any involvement.

I knew nothing about any other candidates on the ballot except for me and the incumbent, Peltola told supporters in Juneau days before the election. Dan J. Sullivan has denied any contact with Peltola's campaign or running at the Democrats' behest. He has not responded to messages from The Associated Press since The Times' article was published.

The Times report was based partly on text messages and other documents and interviews with a former Peltola campaign manager, who was fired shortly before this year's open primary and later sought to recant her statements. But the second Sullivan had already been on Trump's mind. He referred to him multiple times during a rally in support of the senator in mid-October. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit that Trump said he ordered.

It sought to block certification of the race if the incumbent were to lose, pending an investigation into possible voter confusion. Peltola called the lawsuit flagrant corruption. The case was dismissed by a federal judge, but the Justice Department appealed. Attorneys for the state sought dismissal, saying officials should be able to conduct the election without unwarranted interference by the United States.

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They also argued the ballot was designed to distinguish the two Sullivans as much as possible and that Alaska's ranked choice voting process would allow any voters who might be confused to rank them. The Justice Department also confirmed the existence of a criminal investigation, but Alaska's U.S. attorney would not say what potential crimes authorities were looking into. Peltola finished first in the primary with 49.5 per cent of the vote, followed by the incumbent with 41.4 per cent.

Vote Confusion Lawsuit Dismissed

Dan J. Sullivan finished a distant third with about 2.5 per cent, but he advanced to the general election as one of the top four finishers. He was listed on both ballots as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., with no party affiliation, while the senator was listed as Dan S. Sullivan, Republican and incumbent. During the campaign, Peltola tapped into Alaskans' frustrations with high fuel prices and other costs.

Those concerns hit especially hard in remote communities that rely on diesel for electricity and heat and are generally only accessible by air or water. Her campaign peppered social media with photos of her travels around the state as she sought to separate herself from national Democrats and build a coalition of support around a platform of Alaska first. Alaskans who know me know that I'm not liberal or radical, Peltola said.

I am only interested in working for Alaska and working for the best interest of Alaskans, in as nonpartisan of a way as I possibly can. The strategy resonated with voters who felt they could relate to Peltola, who is Yup'ik and often spoke about growing up in western Alaska.

Remote Communities Support Peltola

People across the country don't understand what it means to grow up in a place where there isn't running water, where there's only one store, where gas costs US$17 a gallon, where heating fuel is not a guaranteed thing, which means that your house isn't necessarily going to be warm when it's 50 below zero, Sam Schimmel, who is Alaska Native, said in Anchorage after Peltola's win. Having somebody who really understands what that means in D.C.

, representing us in the Senate, is an enormous achievement, he added and also noted the significance of Peltola's election as the first Alaska Native in the Senate. Michael Dunn, also in Anchorage, said he was thrilled by Peltola's victory. Peltola's win came after a 13-year wait for some Alaska voters who had not seen a Democrat win a Senate seat in decades.