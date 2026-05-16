Democrats lose it, threaten to torch the country for elections they lost

The article discusses the fire-and-brimstone rhetoric used by prominent Democrats after court decisions related to redistricting in recent weeks. The language used is reminiscent of civil war, as they are prepared to torch the country to neutralize red states.

Democrats have lost it following court decisions related to redistricting in recent weeks as they refer to the entire electoral process as illegitimate. They are expressing readiness to torch the country for neutralizing red states.

A prominent figure like super-lawyer Marc Elias voices his advocacy for the abolition of Virginia's government, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom casts doubt on the Supreme Court's legitimacy. Former Vice President Kamala Harris suggests in a ‘No Bad Idea Brainstorm’ podcast that Democrats need to have an expanded playbook and consider radical positions, such as abolishing the Electoral College and packing the Supreme Court





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Extremism Democratic Republicans Supreme Court Electoral College Gerrymandering

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