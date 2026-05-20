Democrats in Pennsylvania Win Primaries to Shape Congressional Slate

Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Democratic Party, hoping to flip four swing districts and gain a U.S. House majority, backed the victories of Janelle Stelson, Bob Harvie, and Bob Brooks in Pennsylvania's congressional primaries.

WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in Pennsylvania backed by Gov. Josh Shapiro won their primaries Tuesday to shape a congressional slate in which they hope to flip the state’s four swing districts and, ultimately, capture a U.S. House majority.

Janelle Stelson, Bob Harvie and Bob Brooks won the party’s nomination in three swing districts where Democrats had a contested primary for the right to take on Republican seat-holders in November. All were endorsed by Shapiro, the Democratic governor who is putting his clout on the line in trying to help flip the House seats and also deliver Democratic control of the state Legislature to advance his own agenda.

Speaking to a primary night crowd, Shapiro — considered a potential White House contender in 2028 — spent a considerable amount of his speech attacking President Donald Trump and a Republican Congress that he said is weak, serves Trump’s will and gives Trump a free pass on wrongdoing and corruption. The election year is more than an opportunity to win a second term: It’s a chance show his battleground-state political strength should he decide to run for president in 2028.

The U.S. House campaigns will put Pennsylvania on the front lines of Democratic efforts to retake control of Congress and block the last two years of Trump’s agenda. Contested primaries in swing seats, the latest example of a fissure that has divided the party as it grasps for a path back to power in Washington.

Three of the four swing districts had contested Democratic primaries, in addition to a wide-open contest in Philadelphia that will almost surely anoint the next seatholder. Those three swing districts are held by Republican U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mackenzie and Scott Perry. Shapiro and the House Democrats’ campaign arm, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, teamed up to endorse the same candidate in each of the three contested primaries.

Washington U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, the chair of the DCCC, said the party wanted ‘top tier’ candidates who were the strongest to take on Republican incumbents. Janelle Stelson, Bob Harvie and Bob Brooks won the party’s nomination in three swing districts where Democrats had a contested primary for the right to take on Republican seat-holders in November. Stelson, a former local television anchor and personality, beat Justin Douglas, a progressive minister and a Dauphin County commissioner in Fitzpatrick’s district.

Harvie, a Bucks County commissioner, defeated Lucia Simonelli, a first-time candidate and climate activist in Fitzpatrick’s district. Brooks will challenge Mackenzie in an Allentown-area seat. He beat former federal prosecutor Ryan Crosswell, former Northampton County executive Lamont McClure and former legislative aide Carol Obando-Derstine





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