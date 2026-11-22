Democrats have secured at least 258 seats in the U.S. House, their biggest majority since 1992, setting up divided government and a 100-day agenda on affordability and oversight.

Democrats have secured at least 258 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, their largest majority since 1992, after a midterm election sweep that reshaped power in Washington.

The 258-seat milestone was reached Sunday after Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx in North Carolina. Democrats have gained 44 seats so far, four more than the 40 they won in President Donald Trump's first midterm in 2018. Republicans will hold at least 173 seats in the minority of the 435-member chamber.

Also read Democrats Win 258 House Seats and 56 Senate Seats, Biggest Majorities Since 1992

Four House races remain outstanding: one each in Minnesota and Tennessee, and two in Louisiana that are heading to a December runoff. The result sets up divided government. Democrats also control the Senate with a 56-seat majority in the 100-member chamber, their biggest advantage in over a decade, while Trump remains in the White House.

The Democratic majority is bigger than any the party has seen since Bill Clinton was first elected in 1992, when it also won 258 seats, or Barack Obama's election in 2008, when it won 257. It is not quite the high-water mark of the Franklin D. Roosevelt era, when Democratic House majorities swelled past 300. The scale of the win spanned from strongly Republican states to the Midwest and East Coast.

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Democrats Prepare Agenda for Trump

Voters were angry over high prices and the Iran war, and concerned about corruption, according to the Associated Press. Democrats are preparing a 100-day agenda to address the high cost of living while confronting Trump with a broad oversight agenda for the rest of his second term. They plan swift votes to reverse Republican Medicaid cuts and restore Affordable Care Act tax credits that Republicans allowed to expire.

They have also vowed to use subpoena powers and launch a flurry of investigations as a check on presidential power. That includes plans to probe how Trump and his family have become wealthier since he returned to office. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, in line to become House speaker, has not ruled out trying to impeach Trump for a third time.

If elected by his colleagues on Jan. 3, 2027, Jeffries would make history as the first Black speaker of the House. With a wide margin, Jeffries could lose dozens of Democrats on any given vote and still reach the 218 needed for passage in the face of Republican opposition. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. , struggled to keep the House functioning for the past two years with a narrow single-digit majority.

"Like, hell yeah, we should feel pressure," said Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, a former Army Ranger.

"There are people dying in this country and people losing their healthcare, losing their livelihoods, losing their farms, being terrorized from ICE," he said at the Capitol, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "If you don't feel a sense of urgency and pressure in this job, and a desperation to deliver for folks, then you don't belong under this Capitol dome," Crow said. "This is a historic moment for our country.

Historic Moment for Democratic Class

This is one of the largest classes we have seen," said progressive leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. , at the Capitol. She called the big numbers "a mandate for change.

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" Rep. Tom Suozzi, a centrist Democrat from New York and an accountant by profession, said House Democrats should focus 75 per cent of their time on affordability issues and 25 per cent on accountability.

"Everything should be tied back to the people - and how it's affecting the people," he said. As Democrats launch investigations into Trump's financial dealings, he said, they should connect the dots: "How does that affect people's pocketbooks?

" The White House has warned Democrats over their planned probes into the administration, going as far as claiming such investigations - a standard oversight function of Congress - may amount to "blatant criminality. " "We're not a monolith - people come to the caucus with different ideas - it's OK," said Rep. Troy Carter, D-La. , who is expected to lead the Congressional Black Caucus.

Republicans Vow to Fight Back

Republicans saw their House seats fall to one of the lowest tallies in decades. They are far from the end of the Obama administration, when House Republicans won 247 seats in the 2014 election, or the rise of Newt Gingrich when they won 230 seats in 1994. Their high-water mark was the 1920 election, with 301 seats. Rep.

Jim Jordan of Ohio, elected by his colleagues as Republican leader in the minority, vowed to fight their way back to power.

"Over the next two years, House Republicans will fight for American families," Jordan said.