Democratic lawmakers are considering impeachment proceedings against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while simultaneously courting his Make America Healthy Again followers for political support.

Democratic lawmakers are weighing impeachment of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while also courting his Make America Healthy Again followers for political support. The competing priorities create a difficult balance for the party.

Rep. Jim Clyburn said on CNN that Kennedy should be one of two high-priority impeachment targets. Sen. Bernie Sanders told the network he is absolutely open to that idea.

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Democrats Consider Impeachment of Kennedy

Sen. Raphael Warnock wrote on social media that Kennedy should resign. In January, one of many oversight targets will be Kennedy. Democrats have criticized his Health and Human Services Department for sweeping staffing cuts under Trump's government efficiency push.

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They also oppose eliminating scientific study areas deemed too focused on diversity and equity. Democrats have grilled Kennedy in hearings over changes to vaccine policies that sidestep long-held protocols. A left-leaning base wants more accountability as measles outbreaks surge. Rep.

Jamie Raskin has vowed to investigate wrongdoing. Sen. Ron Wyden told the AP he plans to hold Kennedy accountable for actions that harmed children and raised health costs. He said nothing should be off the table for those who broke the law.

Health Official Faces Growing Oversight Pressure

But others are open to working with Kennedy and his followers. Some MAHA positions resonate with both parties, such as reducing processed foods and addressing government corruption. Many MAHA followers have soured on the Trump administration. Calley Means accused White House officials of catering to lobbyists over Americans' health while praising Kennedy.

Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree, Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker have teamed with MAHA activists on regenerative agriculture, healthy school lunches and pesticide liability.

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Pingree said impeachment is out of her hands. McGovern said accountability and cooperation can coexist. Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed called Kennedy a grifter but wants to understand past decisions on vaccine recommendations.

Party Members Explore Cooperation with MAHA

He would collaborate on healthier policies if Kennedy stops undermining public health. The MAHA Institute's Mark Gorton warned that an irrational war on Kennedy would alienate MAHA voters.