Democratic US Senator: FBI Director Kash Patel Needs Removal for Various Reasons

The article discusses Chris Van Hollen, a Democratic senator, stating that FBI Director, Kash Patel, should be removed from his position for a 'whole host of reasons.' Van Hollen questions Patel's competence during a Senate hearing, citing excessive drinking and recent actions accusing agents investigating the Jan. 6 riots and Trump's classified materials case. He also mentions Patel's firing of agents earlier and an ongoing conflict with Iran.

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A Democratic senator, Chris Van Hollen, says FBI Director, Kash Patel, needs to be removed from his position for various reasons. Senator Van Hollen questions Patel's competence, as he clashed during a Senate hearing over alleged excessive drinking. Senator Van Hollen believes Patel's drinking issues and actions like accusing agents investigating the Jan. 6 rioters and Trump's classified materials case. Patel fired agents during a time of conflict with Iran.

Furthermore, Senator Van Hollen challenges Patel to take the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test





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Chris Van Hollen FBI Director Kash Patel Washington D.C. Free Press Traditional Media Model Senate Hearing Recent Actions Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test Patel's Drinking Issues Consolidation Daily Attacks Reliance On Readers

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