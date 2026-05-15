Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen Ends Bid for Reelection Due to Redistricting Battles

Steve Cohen, a Democratic Representative from Memphis-based Tennessee, has announced that he is ending his bid for reelection. He cited the redistricting battles that are sweeping the country after the Supreme Court's decision as the reason for his decision, stating that they 'upended his career.' He blames the redrawing of his congressional district by Republicans to suit their advantage in the upcoming midterm elections.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee on Friday announced that he is ending his bid for reelection, his career upended by the redistricting battles that are sweeping the country after last month's Supreme Court decision.

Earlier this month, Republicans in Tennessee enacted a new U.S. House map that carves up a Cohen's majority-Black district, reshaping it to the GOP’s advantage as part of President Donald Trump’s strategy to hold on to a slim majority in the November midterm elections.

'I don’t want to quit. I’m not a quitter. But these districts were drawn to beat me,' Cohen told reporters in his Washington, D.C. office. Cohen is challenging the state’s redistricting effort in court and said that he would reenter the race if that lawsuit succeeded in restoring his old congressional district.

He lamented that Tennessee would likely shift to an entirely Republican congressional delegation after the next election, warning that it could also leave the state out of the loop once Democrats are able to regain the White House





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