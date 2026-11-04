Democrats have taken control of both the House and Senate, promising swift action on affordability and the Iran war while preparing investigations into the Trump administration.

Democrats are preparing a legislative offensive against President Donald Trump after a sweeping midterm victory gave them control of both chambers of Congress and the power to challenge his policies, investigate his administration, and block his nominees.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is in line to become the first Black speaker when the new Congress takes office in January, vowed to go after what he described as unprecedented corruption in the government. If you have people in high office who are so focused on enriching themselves, their family members, their friends, or their donors, then they are not focused on making life better for the American people, he said.

Also read Democrats Win House Majority In Massive Rebuke Of Trump

Emboldened by victories deep in traditional Republican territory, the party is promising swift action on living costs and the war in Iran, while signaling that investigations of alleged abuses and corruption will be a major priority. But Democrats will not have a free hand. Trump retains his veto, while Senate rules allow Republicans to obstruct most legislation. Here are the opportunities and obstacles ahead.

House Democratic Legislative Push

Jeffries has promised an ambitious legislative push in the House's first 100 hours, focused on affordability, the issue that dominated an election shaped by tariffs, high prices, and the Iran war. His priorities include restoring expired Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies, reversing nearly US$1 trillion in Medicaid cuts enacted under Trump, rolling back tariffs, and pressing for an end to the conflict, which has sent fuel costs soaring.

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With majorities in both chambers, Democrats can bring their proposals to votes and take charge of spending negotiations. They could use federal budget deadlines to demand concessions, although confrontations over spending risk government shutdowns. Oversight may offer an even more immediate means of challenging Trump. Robert Garcia, the Democrat expected to chair the powerful House Oversight Committee, fired off a blunt election-night message to Republicans on social media: LAWYER UP.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden was even more concise, posting a single word: Subpoenas. With control of committees in both chambers, Democrats can summon officials, demand documents, and hold public hearings, potentially putting Trump and his senior aides under intense scrutiny. Likely subjects include the Trump family's business and cryptocurrency dealings, government contracts involving billionaire Elon Musk, cuts to federal agencies, immigration enforcement, and the conduct of the Iran war.

Democrats have also signaled interest in the handling of files relating to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The administration could resist demands for testimony or documents, triggering court battles. Democrats could pursue Trump's third impeachment, though party leaders have not committed to doing so. The House needs only a simple majority to impeach, but removing a president requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate, far beyond the party's numbers.

Senate Control and Confirmations

The Senate majority gives Democrats another powerful lever: control of confirmations. They can block Trump's judicial and cabinet nominees, including any selection to fill a Supreme Court vacancy, potentially curbing his influence over the courts long after he leaves office. Democratic Senate chairs will also decide which bills and investigations receive committee attention. Passing laws will be much harder than launching investigations.

Most legislation must clear a 60-vote hurdle in the Senate to overcome procedural obstruction. Trump can veto bills passed by Congress, and overturning a veto requires two-thirds support in both chambers. He also retains substantial executive powers over immigration, trade, and military operations, although lawmakers can seek to constrain them through legislation and spending decisions.

Trump struck a conciliatory note after the rout, praising Democrats for doing a good job and telling The New York Times that he would accept the result and expected to work with them. He even raised the possibility of co-operation on immigration. But he had previously warned that if Democrats won Congress, I veto everything, a reminder that the next two years could be defined as much by confrontation as compromise.

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In Canada, the result is being watched closely for its impact on Canada-U.S. trade. Political analyst Nik Nanos said that while Congress may have changed hands, the politics of anger is here to stay. Trump's trade strategy remains unpredictable until after the midterm results are fully processed, leaving partners like Canada uncertain about the direction of cross-border commerce.

In Maine, a Democratic senator was elected after a race that featured the Canada-U.S. trade war as a central issue, underscoring how trade tensions influenced voters in border states. Democrats have also promised to restore Affordable Care Act subsidies that expired, which could lower health insurance costs for millions. They aim to reverse nearly US$1 trillion in Medicaid cuts enacted under Trump. The party's focus on affordability reflects an election dominated by tariffs, high prices, and the Iran war.

Iran War and Fuel Costs

Fuel costs have soared due to the conflict, and Democrats are pressing for an end to the fighting. With control of both chambers, Democrats can take charge of spending negotiations and use federal budget deadlines to demand concessions, though confrontations over spending risk government shutdowns. Oversight investigations are expected to cover the Trump family's business and cryptocurrency dealings, government contracts involving Elon Musk, cuts to federal agencies, immigration enforcement, and the conduct of the Iran war.

Democrats have also signaled interest in the handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the notorious sex offender. The administration could resist demands for testimony or documents, triggering court battles. Democrats could pursue Trump's third impeachment, though party leaders have not committed to doing so. The House needs only a simple majority to impeach, but removing a president requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate, far beyond the party's numbers.

The Senate majority gives Democrats control of confirmations, allowing them to block Trump's judicial and cabinet nominees, including any Supreme Court pick. This could curb his influence over the courts long after he leaves office. Democratic Senate chairs will also decide which bills and investigations receive committee attention. Passing laws will be much harder than launching investigations, as most legislation must clear a 60-vote hurdle in the Senate.

Trump can veto bills passed by Congress, and overturning a veto requires two-thirds support in both chambers. He also retains substantial executive powers over immigration, trade, and military operations. Trump struck a conciliatory note after the rout, praising Democrats for doing a good job and telling The New York Times that he would accept the result and expected to work with them. He even raised the possibility of co-operation on immigration.

Trump's Conciliatory Note

But he had previously warned that if Democrats won Congress, I veto everything, a reminder that the next two years could be defined as much by confrontation as compromise.