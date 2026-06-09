Democratic Super PAC American Bridge Launches $50 Million Midterm Campaign Targeting Republican-Held Seats

American Bridge 21st Century is spending $50 million on ads in over a dozen House and Senate races, focusing on voters disillusioned with Trump and the GOP.

American Bridge 21st Century, a prominent Democratic super PAC known for its opposition research, is launching a massive $50 million advertising campaign targeting over a dozen House and Senate races, many in Republican-held districts.

The effort, beginning Tuesday, marks a significant escalation in Democratic efforts to flip control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections. With the party facing a challenging map that includes numerous vulnerable incumbents and open seats in conservative-leaning areas, American Bridge is betting that a focused, voter-centric message can sway working-class voters who once supported Donald Trump but now feel betrayed by his policies and the GOP's failure to deliver on economic promises.

The campaign will utilize a mix of digital ads, streaming audio and television spots, social media outreach, direct mail, and radio broadcasts. American Bridge co-founder Bradley Beychok emphasized that the strategy is to connect with voters on a visceral level by featuring real individuals who can share firsthand accounts of their economic struggles under the current administration.

One such voter is Brad Singleton, a 50-year-old personal trainer from Walford, Iowa, who was a Republican for 32 years before briefly switching to the Democratic Party after the January 6 Capitol riot. Singleton later voted for Trump again in 2024, drawn by the Make America Healthy Again movement, but quickly regretted his decision due to rising costs and foreign policy concerns.

Another featured voter is Jill Kordick, a 64-year-old retired health care administrator from Norwalk, Iowa, who identifies as an independent with moderate to progressive views. She has become more politically active in response to Trump's second term, attending protests and engaging with lawmakers, but acknowledges the difficulty of flipping Republican-leaning districts and the need to find ways to bring disillusioned Trump voters back to the Democratic fold.

The targeted House seats span Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas, while Senate races include Alaska, Iowa, Michigan, and Mississippi. Notably, American Bridge opted out of Senate contests in Maine, North Carolina, and Texas, citing sufficient resources from other groups. Beychok noted that the inspiration for this campaign came from an inauguration rally where he saw the slogan Trump will fix it, which he believes represented a broken promise to working-class voters.

The group plans to spend aggressively, having previously allocated $140 million during the 2020 presidential election to undermine Trump's rural support. By focusing on personal stories and economic grievances, American Bridge hopes to replicate the success of past efforts that shifted voter sentiment in key battlegrounds.

However, the path to victory remains uncertain, as the group acknowledges the deep partisan divides and the challenge of convincing voters to abandon a party they have supported for decades. The campaign underscores Democrats' broader strategy to capitalize on Republican infighting and policy failures, while also investing in grassroots mobilization and voter turnout operations.

With control of Congress hanging in the balance, American Bridge's investment represents a critical component of the Democratic electoral strategy, aiming to maximize gains in territory where the party has historically struggled. The outcome of these races will likely hinge on whether the messaging resonates with swing voters like Singleton and Kordick, who embody the shifting political allegiances that could determine the balance of power in Washington





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