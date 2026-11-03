Democratic Socialists Target Republican Incumbents in Open Districts

DSA-aligned candidates challenge GOP incumbents in open districts while progressive Democrats face primary battles in solid blue seats across multiple states.

Political analysts are highlighting a significant shift in the upcoming election cycle, where Democratic Socialists of America-aligned candidates are actively targeting Republican incumbents in open districts. This strategy marks a departure from traditional party lines, as these candidates aim to unseat Republicans who have only recently taken office. The move has raised concerns among observers because several of these targeted districts are not considered safe Democratic strongholds.

Open District Challenges and Primary Battles

In one notable open district race, Republican candidate Casey Askar faces Democrat Pia Dandiya. Another open district features a crowded field including Democrat Lindsay James, Republican Joe Mitchell, Libertarian Rick Stewart, and Independent Dave Bushaw. A third open district includes Republican Ralph Alvarado, Democrat Zach Dembo, Kentucky Party candidate Pete Lynch, Independents Jay Bowman and Robert Quigley, and write-in options. The composition of these races suggests intense competition and fragmented voter bases.

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Incumbent Vulnerability in New Seats

The concern stems from the fact that some incumbent Republicans have held their seats for less than a year. For instance, Lawrence is noted as a member of the Democratic Socialists of America until July, indicating a potential alignment with progressive policies. This background raises questions about whether a DSA-aligned person could successfully oust an incumbent Republican who assumed office on January 3, 2025. The short tenure of these incumbents may leave them vulnerable to well-organized progressive campaigns.

Progressive Challenges in Solid Blue States

Meanwhile, in solid Democratic districts, progressive candidates are challenging establishment Democrats through primary elections. In North Carolina's 1st District, incumbent Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie faces Democrat Bob Brooks. In Pennsylvania's 10th District, incumbent Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz runs against Democrat Bobby Pulido. These races highlight the ongoing tension within the Republican party as well as the competitive nature of general elections in mixed districts.

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Non-Partisan Primaries and Internal Conflict

California utilizes a non-partisan primary system, which allows multiple candidates from different parties to compete together. In California's 34th District, incumbent Jimmy Gomez (D) defends his seat against Democratic socialist Angela Gonzales-Torres. Gomez previously beat Gonzalez-Torres by only 15.3 points, securing 46% of the vote compared to her 30.7%. This narrow margin indicates strong support for progressive alternatives within the party. Similarly, Mai Vang, endorsed by the DSA, runs as a Democrat against incumbent Doris Matsui (D), attempting to unseat her in a solid Democratic district.

Long-Term Incumbents Face Progressive Upsets

Some long-serving representatives are facing unexpected challenges from the left. Democratic socialist Melat Kiros defeated incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette, who represented the district for 30 years, in the primary. Kiros now faces Republican Christy Peterson but is expected to win, as the Congressional Polling Report rates the district as solid Democrat. Other examples include Conavan McKinney, a democratic socialist who defeated incumbent Shri Thaneder in the primary for Michigan's 13th District, another solid Democratic seat. Claire Valdez also runs as a democratic socialist against Republican Melvin Rivera, while Darializa Avila Chevalier ousted incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the primary and faces Republican Manual Williams. Finally, Chris Rabb runs as a democrat against independent Dennis Mahoney, continuing the trend of internal party competition.