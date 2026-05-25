A Democratic senator criticized the president's negotiations with Iran, stating that the 'weak nation' or Iran has 'put America in a stalemate' as a result. The senator also pointed out that the president's deal with Iran does not address the nuclear program and has allowed Iran to gain more money and power through the easing of sanctions.

Fearless journalism matters more than ever in a moment when corruption risks become background noise and when those in power would rather the public move on .

A Democratic senator criticized the president's negotiations with Iran, stating that the 'weak nation' or Iran has 'put America in a stalemate' as a result. The senator also pointed out that the president's deal with Iran does not address the nuclear program and has allowed Iran to gain more money and power through the easing of sanctions.

The senator called the war 'wrong' and believes that the situation is worse than before, with a more extreme regime in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz as a leveraging point for them





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