Democratic Disarray and Republican Reshuffling: A Look at the 2028 Primary Polls

A new poll reveals dramatic shifts in Democratic and Republican primary races, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leading Democrats and Marco Rubio rising to the top of the GOP field. Both parties face evolving dynamics as the 2028 election cycle comes into focus.

The latest Democratic primary polling reveals a significant shakeup, with Kamala Harris plummeting to fourth place with just 13% support, marking a dramatic fall for the once-considered frontrunner.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has surged ahead with 26%, a 10-point increase, while former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg holds second place at 22%. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, once a strong contender, has seen a sharp decline, now polling at 21%, whereas Kentucky Gov.

Andy Beshear and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker each received 4%, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro lagged at 2%. Other candidates, such as Minnesota Gov.

Tim Walz, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Rep. Ro Khanna, and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, registered just 1% each. These shifts suggest deepening uncertainty within the Democratic base.

On the Republican side, the polls have undergone an equally unexpected transformation, with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio capturing the lead at 45.4%, a substantial leap from his December standing of 22.6%. Former Vice President J.D. Vance, previously the frontrunner, has slipped to 29.6%, down from 46.7%.

Political analysts attribute Rubio’s rise to his heightened visibility during recent geopolitical conflicts, making him a favored choice among Republicans. Trump once described a Vance-Rubio ticket as a dream team, but the new numbers suggest a potential reversal, leading some to speculate about a Rubio-Vance dynamic instead.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stands third at 11.2%), with 10.3% of respondents favoring none of the above. Other Republican contenders, such as Vivek Ramaswamy, Greg Abbott, Tim Scott, Brian Kemp, and Donald Trump Jr., garnered between 1.7% and 0.4%. Ocasio-Cortez’s rise raises questions about the Democratic Party’s direction.

While her fiery rhetoric resonates with the base, critics argue she lacks the experience and policy depth to effectively lead the nation. Speculation about her 2028 ambitions grew after her response to an interview question, stating that her goals extend beyond the presidency to transforming the country entirely. Republican strategists view Rubio and Vance as formidable opponents, while DeSantis remains a strong but untested potential candidate.

As the 2028 election cycle approaches, the GOP appears to have a more cohesive lineup, while Democrats face internal divisions and uncertainty





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