Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska, the last Senate race to be called in the midterms, giving Democrats a 56-44 majority.

Democrat Mary Peltola won Alaska's U.S. Senate race, defeating two-term Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. The race was the last Senate contest to be resolved in this year's midterm elections.

Peltola won with just over 50% of the vote, avoiding the second and third rounds of Alaska's ranked-choice voting. State election officials counted ballots for more than a week after Election Day. Her victory marks the first time since 2008 that Alaska has sent a Democrat to the Senate. With her win, Democrats flipped nine Senate seats, the most since 1958.

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Democrats Gain Senate Majority Control

Republicans entered the midterms with a 53-47 majority. Democrats now hold a 56-44 margin and comfortably control the chamber starting in January. Peltola said on social media there is no greater honour than having Alaskans support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs and put Alaska first. Thank you, Alaska.

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Let us get to work. The Alaska Native, an enrolled member of the Orutsararmiut Traditional Native Council, will be one of two Indigenous women elected to the Senate for the first time in U.S. history. The other is Minnesota Democratic Sen. -elect Peggy Flanagan, a citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

A moderate Democrat, Peltola campaigned on the slogan Fish, Family and Freedom. She previously held Alaska's lone House seat but lost her bid for a second full term in 2024. She became central to Democratic plans to retake the Senate. Alaska is generally considered a red state.

Trump Alliance Hurts Sullivan in Alaska

President Donald Trump won there in 2024 by 13 percentage points. But Trump's approval rating has been at a historic low, and Democrats trounced on Election Day. Sullivan aligned himself with Trump, even appearing with him at campaign events in Alaska. That likely contributed to his fall.

In 2016, Sullivan defeated Democratic Sen. Mark Begich, who had won in 2008. In the campaign's final stretch, Peltola faced allegations that her team helped recruit a retired teacher named Dan J. Sullivan to run and siphon votes from the incumbent. Trump called for Peltola's prosecution after the New York Times first reported the allegation less than a week before the Nov. 3 election.

Peltola denied any involvement. She told supporters in Juneau days before the election, I knew nothing about any other candidates on the ballot except for me and the incumbent. Dan J. Sullivan denied any contact with Peltola's campaign or running at the Democrats behest. The Times report was based partly on text messages, other documents and interviews with Peltola's former campaign manager, who was fired shortly before the open primary and later sought to recant her statements.

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Justice Department Sues to Block Vote Count

The second Sullivan had already been on Trump's mind. He referred to him multiple times during a mid-October rally for the senator. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit that Trump said he ordered. It sought to block certification of the race if the incumbent lost, pending an investigation into possible voter confusion.

Peltola called the lawsuit flagrant corruption. The case was dismissed by a federal judge, but the Justice Department appealed. Attorneys for the state sought dismissal, saying officials should conduct the election without unwarranted interference by the United States. They argued the ballot was designed to distinguish the two Sullivans and that ranked-choice voting would allow confused voters to rank them.

An Alaska Superior Court judge had ruled that Petersburg Sullivan, as the retired teacher was called, had a right to be on the ballot. The judge said even if he was a Democratic plant, which the GOP alleged and he denied, Alaska law has no prohibition on candidates running as spoilers. The controversy involved an effort by Democratic operatives, including a former staffer from Peltola's campaign, to find people named Dan Sullivan in the state to run as spoiler candidates.

Spoiler Candidate Tactics Prove Legal Strategy

In reality, ballot stacking, or getting spoiler candidates onto ballots to peel votes from another candidate, is deceptive and icky and legal. Both parties have used it. Peltola's victory expands the Democrats' majority after they retook control of the chamber. The party already won campaigns in conservative states including South Carolina, Texas and Kansas.

Mississippi's Scott Colom also secured a Senate seat in another midterm win for Democrats. Ohio and Texas went from red to blue in the midterms but may not stay that way in 2028.