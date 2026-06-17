Democrat Criticizes Trump's Iran Policy: 'We're Worse Off'

A Maryland Democrat lambasts Trump's Iran policy, arguing that it has exacerbated financial struggles for Americans and strengthened Iran, with no clear strategy or victory in sight.

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A Maryland Democrat underscored the ongoing financial strain on Americans, citing escalating gas and utility costs. She argued that even a favorable outcome between Iran and the U.S. may not mitigate the damage wrought by the Trump administration's actions.

'After pouring billions into this conflict, I question if we're any safer,' she stated. 'In fact, we're not. Iran's strength has inadvertently been bolstered by our actions.

' The senator contended that Americans' daily lives have not improved since the war began, asserting that the conflict has harmed both domestic and international interests. She concluded, 'There was no clear strategy going in or coming out. To claim victory is a falsehood.





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