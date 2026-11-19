Canadian ETF net sales rose 81% to $156 billion in the first nine months of 2026, driven by strong equity markets and growth in discount brokerage. The Canadian ETF market has grown at a 26% compound annual rate over the past decade, outpacing global growth.

Canada's exchange-traded fund market is expanding faster than the global rate, with net sales surging 81% to $156 billion (US$109.44 billion) in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

The data from the Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) shows ETF sales far outstripping growth in the much larger mutual fund category. The Canadian ETF market has grown at a 26% compound annual growth rate over the past decade, versus 21.5% globally, according to TD Securities. An ETF holds a basket of securities and trades like a stock, unlike a mutual fund that investors buy or sell directly from the fund company.

Also read Canada ETF Adoption Accelerates Beyond Global Pace

Lower Fees And Wealth Accumulation Prospects

ETFs tend to charge lower fees than mutual funds, which could help more Canadians accumulate financial wealth and reduce their dependency on housing equity for retirement savings. However, they carry risk amid market volatility and uncertainty around Canada's U.S. trade agreement and artificial intelligence. Rising equity markets are fueling investment. Global equity markets are on track to advance for a fourth straight year, including gains for Canada's main stock index, the S&P/TSX Composite.

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The TSX has climbed 9% since the start of 2026 after adding 28% in 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 both years. Those gains lift the value of existing investments and can encourage investors to put additional money into markets, said Ian Bragg, SIMA's vice-president of research and statistics. Online investing has expanded access, Bragg said.

ETFs fit naturally into brokerage accounts, where investors can buy a diversified fund much as they would an individual stock, and there has been tremendous growth overall in this channel. Retail investors increasingly trade commission-free on mobile applications operated by Canadian banks' discount brokerages or by independent brokerages such as Wealthsimple, a fast-growing fintech company.

Social Media Drives Retail Trading Growth

The ratio of Canadian financial assets to non-financial assets has climbed to 124%, the highest level since 2000, according to second-quarter household data from Statistics Canada. The rise of social media and so-called finfluencers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok is also influencing trading.

Daniel Straus, managing director of ETFs and financial products research at National Bank of Canada Capital Markets (NBCCM), said when an ETF or investment vehicle goes viral on these platforms, volumes that seem to come from self-directed channels very much increase. Trends this year include increased demand for ETFs that hold multiple asset categories and those that target international stocks, NBCCM's research shows.

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That demand includes leveraged ETFs that use financial derivatives to amplify returns, increasing potential losses in a downturn. It seems Canadian investors are still feeling very bullish, Straus said. They want market exposure, they want the AI trade, they even want single stocks with leverage. Leverage is a way to make your money go further, but of course it is quite risky.

International Exposure And Leverage Risks

ETFs could also facilitate greater exposure to international stocks and bonds. Domestic stocks account for 50% of Canadians' equity portfolios, roughly 15 times Canada's weight in the global equity market, a Vanguard research note showed. In a related development, Valerie Grimba, director of global ETF strategy at RBC Capital Markets, discussed ETF trends in an interview with BNN Bloomberg on November 19, 2026. Her comments come as the Canadian ETF industry continues to attract record flows.

The broader financial landscape also saw notable news: Anthropic clinched the biggest IPO ever with an US$81 billion offering, and Health Canada approved Eli Lilly's GLP-1 pill for weight loss. Vincent van Gogh painting sold for US$190 million, smashing an auction record. Intense flooding slammed Florida from a developing storm that could snarl early Thanksgiving travel on the East Coast. These developments underscore the growing importance of ETFs in Canadian portfolios.

With strong equity market performance and the expansion of discount brokerage, more Canadians are turning to low-cost, diversified investments. However, risks remain, including market volatility, trade uncertainty, and the potential for losses in leveraged products. The trend toward international diversification and multi-asset ETFs is likely to continue as investors seek to build wealth beyond housing equity.