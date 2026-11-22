Delta Air Lines resolved a weight and balance automation outage that caused nationwide delays on Sunday, with over half of its flights delayed and 2 percent canceled as travelers headed into Thanksgiving week.

Delta Air Lines has resolved an issue with its weight and balance system that caused nationwide delays leading into a busy Thanksgiving travel week, the airline said.

The system's automation for departing flight weight and balance calculations is now working again. Delta was forced to use manual workarounds on Sunday morning to safely get flights departed, the airline told CNN affiliate WSB-TV, as delays rippled across its network. A company spokesperson said Delta teams worked to restore automation for departing flight weight and balance calculations. The airline said it used manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while continuing to work on the automation issue.

Also read Delta flights faced brief delays at Atlanta airport over automated system issue

Delta Delays Hit Holiday Travel

Delta thanked customers for their patience and its people for their professionalism. Later, Delta told CNN that teams are focused on completing the remainder of today's schedule, adding that cancellations are always a last resort when all other options have been exhausted, and apologizing to customers for the delay in their travels. Over half of Delta's total flights were delayed and 2 percent were canceled as of 5:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

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Delta said about 70 percent of these schedule changes were due to the automation issue, which caused an hours-long ground delay at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta's biggest travel hub and the busiest airport in the world. The ground delay was canceled around 11:30 a.m. ET, according to an FAA advisory. At least 55 percent of flights out of Hartsfield-Jackson were delayed Sunday evening, according to FlightAware, while around half of inbound flights to the airport were also delayed.

The data does not specify how many of these delays were Delta flights. Earlier Sunday, over 400 flights out of Hartsfield-Jackson were delayed Sunday afternoon, while slightly fewer inbound flights to the airport were also delayed. The ground delay affected Delta flights and was not airport-wide, a spokesperson for Hartsfield-Jackson told CNN in a statement. The airport said Delta is managing the issue.

Sunday's Delta delays are not related to any FAA air traffic systems, the FAA confirmed in a social media post. Delta is working to resolve issues with the airline's weight and balance system, the agency said, advising people to check with Delta for updates. CNN has reached out to Delta for more information. Calculating weight and balance on an aircraft is a critical part of the pre-departure preparations.

It ensures the fully loaded aircraft is not too heavy to fly, is loaded properly and the pilots have the right settings for a safe takeoff. Major airlines use sophisticated computer programs at their headquarters to calculate these numbers. Compliance with the weight and balance limits of any aircraft is critical to flight safety, according to the FAA's Pilot's Handbook of Aeronautical Knowledge.

ALIS System Outage Exposed

For Delta, the weight and balance instructions for baggage crews are planned at the Operations and Customer Center in the Atlanta headquarters using a system called ALIS, or Automated Load Instruction System. An employee explained to a pilot in Boston on Sunday morning in a radio call captured by the outlet that it was a system-wide outage for Delta Air Lines.

The ramp was not really able to load because there was no ramp worksheet, so workers were manually counting bags and doing a report for the pilots. The pilot responded, Oh, geez. Kinda like the good old days across here, the ramp worker noted sarcastically. The Delta slowdowns come at the outset of what is projected to be a busy holiday travel period.

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Over four million travelers are expected at Delta's largest hub in Atlanta, already the busiest airport in the world, between Nov. 19 and Dec. 1, according to a news release from the airport. Many travelers have already experienced long lines and frustrating disruptions in recent weeks after all flights nationwide were grounded just over a week ago, sparking flight delays and cancellations for several days.

The FAA has said the outages that triggered the nationwide ground stop likely stemmed from an outdated copper wire at a remote location. Atlanta resident Shane Rocha and her family were traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson on Sunday morning to visit family, Rocha told CNN affiliate WANF. Rocha said she had flown earlier in the week without any issues and was hoping that today's travel would be equally smooth. Luckily we're only 19 minutes delayed, knock on wood, she said.

Hopefully it stays that low. Although the specifics surrounding the Delta issue remain unclear, United Airlines experienced an issue with its weight and balance computer system in 2025 that triggered more than 1,000 delays and dozens of cancellations, the airline said at the time. United also experienced a brief system outage on November 16 that affected fewer than 150 flights across the US, the airline told CNN.

United Airlines Past Disruptions

This outage appears unrelated to Sunday's Delta automation issue and the previous nationwide FAA ground stop. At the time of United's outage, the FAA said the incident was not an agency equipment issue and the airline said there is no indication it was cybersecurity-related. Beyond system disruptions, severe weather in the Northeastern United States has caused headaches as many people travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Passengers flying to New York's LaGuardia Airport and New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport can expect around two hours of weather-related ground delays on average, according to FAA updates. Weather has also sparked delays for flights to San Francisco, while San Diego and several Florida airports are experiencing departure hold-ups due to a high volume of flights. This is a developing story and will be updated.