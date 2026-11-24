A Deloitte LLP report released Tuesday recommends an early projects office to boost private infrastructure funding from $65 billion to $191 billion by pooling risk and accelerating development across 167 federal projects.

A new report from Deloitte LLP released Tuesday argues that the federal government can dramatically increase private sector involvement in Canadian infrastructure by establishing a dedicated office for early-stage development. The analysis suggests that creating this specialized entity would allow the government to group disparate projects into collaborative "pods," thereby reducing individual development costs and spreading financial risk across a broader portfolio. This strategic shift could potentially triple the amount of private capital unlocked for the earliest-stage initiatives currently identified in the federal prospectus.

Project Grouping Strategy

The Deloitte LLP report examined 167 projects listed in the prospectus prepared for the Canada Investment Summit in September and concluded that approximately one-third of these initiatives should be managed by the proposed early projects office. By organizing these ventures into specific pods, the government can accelerate timelines and make projects more investible for private capital allocators such as pension funds. This approach moves away from evaluating infrastructure assets in isolation, which the report identifies as having a significant opportunity cost, and instead advances multiple projects simultaneously rather than sequentially.

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The financial implications of this structural change are substantial. Deloitte identified a dozen prospective pods and calculated that implementing this grouped investment strategy would boost total private funding from $65 billion to $191 billion. Much of this additional capital would be deployed sooner than it would be if early-stage projects remained within the broader infrastructure portfolio. This accelerated timeline is critical for demonstrating to private investors that these projects are viable and that the government is committed to seeing them proceed through the development phase.

Key Supply Chain Integrations

Concrete examples from the report illustrate how this pooling mechanism functions in practice across different strategic sectors. The Saskatchewan Research Council rare earth processing and magnet facility could be grouped with rare earths deposits located in Quebec, British Columbia, and the Northwest Territories. This integration aims to build a more cohesive and efficient domestic supply chain for critical minerals, leveraging shared resources and coordinated development efforts to attract private investment.

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In the environmental sector, a proposed grouping for carbon storage and removal would bring together four specific projects: East Calgary Carbon Sequestration Hub, North Star, Northern Spruce, and Deep Sky One. This pod structure allows these entities to pool emitters for a shared storage hub, effectively aggregating demand for carbon removal services and creating a more attractive risk profile for investors. Similarly, in the energy sector, airline and federal demand for sustainable aviation fuel could be pooled to underwrite a market for six renewable and sustainable energy projects.

Geographic Scope and Institutional Support

The sustainable aviation fuel grouping spans a wide geographic range, stretching from Prince Rupert, British Columbia, to the Nova Scotia Renewable Energy Park near Goldboro, Nova Scotia. By consolidating demand and supply expectations, lenders can underwrite these large-scale renewable initiatives with greater confidence. Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to attend the plenary meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on November 19, 2026, in Shenzhen, China, where such international economic strategies remain a focal point of global trade discussions.

To maximize efficiency and execution speed, the Deloitte report recommends housing the proposed early projects office within the newly expanded Canada Infrastructure Bank. This institutional home would align the office with existing mechanisms for strategic investment, including the $25 billion Canada Strong Fund. Established in 2025, the Major Projects Office was created to fast-track development, and the Canada Strong Fund is designed to co-invest alongside private capital on commercial terms.

Jordan Eizenga, a partner at Deloitte LLP and one of the authors of the report, emphasized the unique position of the government in managing these risks. He noted that no single private investor has access to the full portfolio of 167 projects, but the government can spread risk across the entire collection. This portfolio approach helps make private capital feel more secure, increasing the number of projects available for investment and supporting an average of 40,700 jobs per year over the next decade.