Deloitte recommends a $5 billion early projects office within the Canada Infrastructure Bank to unlock $191 billion in private investment by accelerating nascent infrastructure proposals.

Consulting firm Deloitte has submitted a strategic proposal to expand the mandate of the Canada Infrastructure Bank by establishing a dedicated early projects office. The firm argues that this new division is essential to help nascent infrastructure proposals reach a maturity level sufficient to attract private-sector investment. The initiative aims to prevent promising projects from fading before proponents can make final investment decisions.

Unlocking $191 Billion in Private Capital

Deloitte projects that the establishment of an early projects office could unlock $191 billion in private sector investment by 2030. This figure represents a significant increase over the $65 billion expected under the current status quo. The consulting firm arrived at this estimate by analyzing the 167 projects highlighted in the Canada Investment Summit prospectus released in September. They identified that approximately one-third of these projects would benefit from early-stage development support.

Also read Deloitte Report: Specialized Office Could Triple Private Infrastructure Investment in Canada

The analysis focused on 54 specific projects to model their potential progression. Deloitte concluded that with dedicated support, these projects would reach a final investment decision three or four years sooner than they would otherwise. Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has set an ambitious goal to unlock $1 trillion in investment over a five-year period. The September Canada Investment Summit provided a 66-page prospectus detailing these projects, which span various sectors and development stages.

Distinction from Major Projects Office

The proposed early projects office would serve a different function than the major projects office established by Ottawa last year. The major projects office focuses on expediting initiatives deemed in the national interest, such as those enhancing Canada's autonomy, resilience, and security. It evaluates projects based on their ability to provide economic benefits, advance Indigenous interests, and tackle climate change. In contrast, the new office would assist proposals that have merit but do not meet the national scope or legislative criteria of the major projects office.

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Deloitte described the relationship between the two entities as complementary rather than overlapping. The report stated that the major projects office is about moving projects toward the finish line. The early projects office would instead focus on getting them to the starting line with significant momentum. This approach targets projects that may not qualify for national interest designation but still hold potential for private investment.

$5 Billion Early Development Fund

To facilitate this acceleration, Deloitte's proposal includes the creation of a $5 billion Early Development Fund. This capital would be used to kick-start projects in their early stages. Jordan Eizenga, a partner in Deloitte's infrastructure team in Toronto and co-author of the report, explained that many projects seek hundreds of millions or billions in final funding. However, they first require tens of millions to shape and scope the initiatives to a point where private investors feel comfortable participating.

Eizenga noted that this initial capital is the riskiest money to deploy. He compared the office's approach to that of a venture capital fund, emphasizing a portfolio strategy. Some projects will consume resources and ultimately go nowhere. Others will proceed successfully, while a subset may generate substantial returns for the government, the economy, and local communities. This method allows for calculated risks in infrastructure development.

Integration with Canada Infrastructure Bank

Deloitte argues that the Canada Infrastructure Bank is the ideal entity to manage this new office. The bank already possesses the necessary competencies in project finance and infrastructure development. It currently provides financing to projects that struggle to find private investors but serve public interest goals like clean energy and housing affordability. Eizenga stated that the bank is the most capable entity within the government to take these necessary bets.

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The report describes Canada as being in a moment of crisis, necessitating new approaches to economic development. The proposal suggests that the most sensible party to manage these risks is the government itself. By integrating the early projects office into the existing Canada Infrastructure Bank structure, the government can leverage current expertise to accelerate project timelines. This report was first published by The Canadian Press on November 24, 2026.