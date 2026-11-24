Deloitte recommends expanding the Canada Infrastructure Bank to include an early projects office and a $5-billion Early Development Fund, aiming to advance 54 projects to final investment decisions by 2030 and unlock $191 billion in private investment.

Deloitte is proposing that the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) expand its mandate to include an early projects office focused on helping nascent infrastructure proposals get far enough along to attract private-sector investment.

The consulting firm released its report on Tuesday. The early projects office would concentrate on unsticking projects that might otherwise fail before proponents are comfortable making a final investment decision. Its mandate would complement, but not overlap with, that of the major projects office, which Ottawa established last year to accelerate projects deemed in the national interest.

Also read Deloitte Report: Specialized Office Could Triple Private Infrastructure Investment in Canada

Early Projects Office Criteria And Mandate

The early projects office would support proposals that may have merit but might not be national in scope or meet the criteria outlined in the federal legislation that created the major projects office. Projects submitted to the major projects office are evaluated on how they strengthen Canada's autonomy, resilience and security, provide economic benefit, are likely to succeed, advance Indigenous interests, and help tackle climate change.

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In its report, Deloitte said the major projects office is about moving projects toward the finish line, while the early projects office would be about getting them to the starting line with the wind at their back. Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has said it aims to unlock $1 trillion in investment over five years.

Deloitte Analysis Of 167 Prospectus Projects

The Canada Investment Summit in September came with a 66-page prospectus detailing projects in need of capital across an array of sectors and at various stages of development. Deloitte analyzed the 167 projects highlighted in the prospectus and figures about one-third would benefit from an early projects office. The firm then further examined 54 of those projects and modelled how many would reach a final investment decision by 2030 with the help of an early projects office.

It concluded that with a final investment decision made three or four years sooner than would otherwise be the case, $191 billion in private sector investment would be unlocked, versus $65 billion under the status quo. Deloitte's proposal envisions establishing a $5-billion Early Development Fund to kick-start those projects. Jordan Eizenga, a partner in Deloitte's infrastructure team in Toronto who co-authored the report, said there are projects in the prospectus seeking hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars.

Venture Capital Approach To Early Development

What they probably need first is to seek tens of millions to advance the project, to shape it and scope it to the point at which you actually could get a private investor to take it on, Eizenga said in an interview. Eizenga said he sees the early projects office taking a portfolio approach, much like a venture capital fund would. Some projects that you will have spent a bunch of money on go nowhere.

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Some projects you spent a bunch of money on go forward and are OK, he said. And some projects that spend a bunch of money go forward and make a boatload of money for the government, the economy, the local community.

Deloitte Recommendation For Canada Infrastructure Bank

Deloitte argues an early project office would be well suited to be rolled into the existing Canada Infrastructure Bank, which provides financing to projects that might struggle to find a private investor but serve public-interest goals set by Ottawa, such as developing clean energy and improving housing affordability. They have the competency, they know project finance, they know infrastructure development, Eizenga said. Canada is in a moment of crisis, Eizenga said.

And in this case, the most sensible party to take those bets is the government. And within the government, the most capable entity is the Canada Infrastructure Bank.