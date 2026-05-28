Dell Shares Surge 30% as AI Server Demand Drives Record Sales Outlook

Dell Technologies' stock jumped after it forecast annual revenue of $167 billion, far above estimates, fueled by $60 billion in predicted AI server sales and a $51.3 billion backlog.

Dell Technologies Inc. experienced a significant surge in its share price, gaining approximately 30% in extended trading, after the company announced an annual sales outlook that dramatically exceeded analyst expectations, largely driven by robust demand for servers powering artificial intelligence workloads.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Texas-based firm projected revenue for the fiscal year ending in January 2027 to be around $167 billion, which includes a substantial $60 billion from AI server sales. This forecast represents a significant upward revision from a prior outlook of about $140 billion and also surpassed the average analyst estimate of $142.1 billion compiled by Bloomberg.

The company's AI-optimized servers are attracting a diverse customer base, including AI infrastructure providers like CoreWeave Inc. and Nscale Global Holdings Ltd., as well as large corporations and leading AI developers. For the quarter ended May 1, Dell reported booking $24.4 billion in AI orders and generating $16.1 billion in AI server sales, as highlighted by Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke. Clarke emphasized, "The AI opportunity shows no signs of slowing.

" Following the announcement, Dell's shares soared to a peak of $420 in after-hours trading, up from a closing price of $317.05. This momentum continues a strong trend, with the stock already having risen over 150% for the year through Thursday's close, reflecting market recognition of Dell as a key beneficiary in the AI server market. Dell's overall financial performance in the first fiscal quarter further underscored this growth trajectory.

Total sales surged by an impressive 88% to reach $43.8 billion, dramatically exceeding the average analyst estimate of $35.5 billion. This growth was fueled not only by the high-demand AI-focused server products but also by continued strength in traditional servers containing central processing units. Revenue from this server division nearly doubled year-over-year to $8.5 billion in the quarter.

The company also revealed a substantial backlog for AI servers, standing at $51.3 billion at the quarter's end, as communicated by Clarke during an analyst conference call. Chief Financial Officer David Kennedy explained in an interview on Bloomberg Television that as the industry shifts its focus from training AI models to deploying them, it creates expanded opportunities for Dell's broader product portfolio beyond just AI servers.

He stated, "That makes it a more broad-based durable growth over the long term for us," indicating a sustainable expansion of the company's addressable market. Beyond the AI-driven surge, Dell is actively managing operational challenges, such as rapidly rising memory chip prices, by focusing on cost control and margin improvement. The company's profitability also impressed, with adjusted earnings per share at $4.86 for the quarter, well above the average estimate of $2.99.

Adding a layer of diversification to its growth story, Dell secured a major $9.7 billion contract from the U.S. military on Wednesday to assist with handling licenses for Microsoft Corp. software. Analyst Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI noted that this deal "provides Dell with diversity of growth beyond AI and enterprise.

" Meanwhile, Dell's client solutions group, which encompasses personal computers, saw a healthy 17% increase in revenue to $14.6 billion, primarily driven by business sales, and also exceeded analyst expectations of $12.9 billion. This combination of explosive AI server demand, a significant long-term backlog, a major new government contract, and solid performance across its traditional businesses paints a picture of a company experiencing multifaceted growth and reaping substantial rewards from the ongoing AI infrastructure build-out





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