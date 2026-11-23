Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP report quarterly results this week as investors weigh sustained AI demand against a recent selloff, a Nvidia leadership shake-up and slowing future growth projections.

Investor s will watch for signs of sustained AI demand this week when PC and server makers Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP report results. The reports come after a recent selloff raised questions about the durability of the AI spending boom.

AI Spending Forecasts And Nvidia Leadership

The scrutiny has deepened after Democrats midterm gains, a leadership shake-up at Nvidia that reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, and CoreWeave stock slump over debt concerns last month. J.P. Morgan expects AI capital expenditures to hit nearly 1.4 trillion dollars in 2027, almost doubling from 2026 levels, according to a note on Monday. But the bank sees growth rates slowing materially from 2028.

Also read Jensen Huang Reinstated as Nvidia CEO, Stock Surges More Than 30%

Server maker Hewlett Packard Enterprise is expected to report record revenue growth of nearly 50 percent for its fourth quarter on Monday. Earlier this year, it announced a 1.2 billion dollar order to provide AMD server racks to cloud firm Vultr. Demand for AI servers will be the key focus, especially as Big Tech continues expanding data center capacity to support AI workloads.

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Analysts still expect PC unit growth at both HP and Dell to slow as rising memory chip costs weigh on demand for consumer electronics. HP Inc, which named former GSK chief Emma Walmsley as CEO to steer the PC maker through a memory-chip crunch, is expected to report October-quarter revenue growth of 5.4 percent on Tuesday. That is down from 12.5 percent in the third quarter.

Dell And HPE Earnings And Stock Drops

Dell, a major seller of Nvidia-powered servers, is expected to post revenue growth of 82.6 percent for the third quarter ended October when it reports on Tuesday. Since the October 14 selloff in AI infrastructure stocks, Dell stock has fallen about 51 percent and HPE about 41 percent, as of Friday close. Still, Dell shares have more than doubled this year, outpacing HPE 70 percent gain and HP 25 percent rise.

The results will test whether the AI spending boom can keep powering hardware makers even as investors grow more cautious about the pace of future growth. The leadership change at Nvidia and the debt concerns around CoreWeave have added to questions about how quickly AI infrastructure spending can continue to expand. For HPE, the expected record revenue growth would mark a sharp acceleration.

The Vultr order for AMD server racks is one example of the large deals driving its AI server business. HP faces a different challenge, with rising memory chip costs pressuring consumer electronics demand and its new CEO tasked with navigating that crunch. Dell expected 82.6 percent revenue growth for the third quarter underscores how heavily its results now depend on AI server sales tied to Nvidia.

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Market Sensitivity To AI Sentiment Shifts

The stock moves show how sensitive these companies have become to shifts in AI sentiment. Dell and HPE have fallen sharply since the October 14 selloff even as both remain up for the year. Investors will also weigh J.P. Morgan projection that AI capital expenditures could approach 1.4 trillion dollars in 2027, while growth rates are seen slowing materially from 2028.

That combination of strong near-term spending and slower future growth is likely to shape how the market reads this week earnings from Dell, HPE and HP.